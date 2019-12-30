Hedman, Binnington, Tavares Named NHL’s 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington and Toronto centre John Tavares are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Hedman led the league with eight points (two goals, six assists) in three games, including back-to-back contests with at least three points, to help the Lightning to a 3-0-0 week.

Binnington picked up three wins with a 1.96 goals-against average and .929 save percentage to help the Western Conference-leading Blues extend their season-high win streak to eight games.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington makes a save on Arizona Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Tavares ranked second in the NHL with seven points (two goals, five assists) in three games to help the Maple Leafs claim five of a possible six points (2-0-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.

The Canadian Press