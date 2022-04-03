NHL Rumors: Flames, Avalanche, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is injury news that could affect the playoffs for two very strong teams. Sean Monahan of the Calgary Flames is getting surgery, while Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche is out longer-term but should be back in time for the team’s playoff run. In the coaching world, there are some specifics being reported about Bruce Boudreau and his deal with the Vancouver Canucks. There is talk about what it might take for the Flames to keep Johnny Gaudreau and finally, what is the latest on Rodion Amirov of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Monahan Having Season-Ending Surgery

The Calgary Flames have confirmed that forward Sean Monahan will have hip surgery and his season is over. GM Brad Treliving said that he’s expecting Monahan to be ready for training camp next season.

Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Treliving said he wasn’t aware of the injury plaguing Monahan all season but does know that he’s been playing through a lot of stuff that most people couldn’t play through and he simply kept it to himself. Finally, Monahan said he had a problem and the team addressed it. Treliving said the criticism of Monahan this season has been unfair. He’s had a different role this year than previously had. “He doesn’t bitch or complain. Doesn’t whine. It’s, ‘What can I do to help the team?’ That’s what Sean Monahan is all about.”

Monahan will stay close to the team and be around his teammates during the Flames’ run in the playoffs.

Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is day-to-day with an injury.

Status of Flames Negotiations With Gaudreau

As per a report by Steve MacFarlane of Calgary Hockey Now, Treliving wants to sign Johnny Gaudreau to a long-term extension but is keeping quiet about the status of the negotiations between the two sides. That said, it’s become clear with 90 points in 65 games, that he’s due for a huge raise on the $6.75 million cap hit he has now.

There is some speculation that it could take close to $10 million per season over seven or eight years to get an extension done.

Kadri Will Miss Time

Elliotte Friedman reports that Colorado head coach Jared Bednar says Nazem Kadri — who did not play on Saturday due to injury — will miss “some time.” They do believe he should be back in time for playoffs, which is good news for the Avalanche. It’s not clear how bad the injury is, but Kadri appeared to suffer an upper-body issue during Colorado’s 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on March 31st.

In his absence, it is projected that newly-acquired forward Artturi Lehkonen could be elevated into a top-six role.

Canucks Might Exercise Option on Boudreau

Meanwhile, Friedman also reports that the Vancouver Canucks have an option to bring Bruce Boudreau back as head coach and while he couldn’t get the exact details of that option, he believes it includes a choice to extend his deal or pay him out if they choose not to extend. Boudreau, on the other hand, has an option not to take an extension and if he declines, would not receive the payout, but would immediately become a free agent coach.

Bruce Boudreau, Vancouver Canucks head coach (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

There are 11 NHL coaches on deals that expire at the end of the season and Jeff Marek says he expects that it will be a turbulent offseason in the coaching world.

Status on Rodion Amirov

Friedman discussed Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Rodion Amirov, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. The forward is now finished his six weeks of chemotherapy and has four more weeks until his next round. He’s in the gym working out and the Maple Leafs have rented ice for him in Germany to skate three times per week.