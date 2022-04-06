NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Capitals, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils have lost Jack Hughes for the remainder of the season. What does this mean for their final few games? Meanwhile, in some NHL goaltender news, the Edmonton Oilers still have interest in a netminder out of the St. Louis Blues organization, and the Washington Capitals might switch up their goaltending next season. Finally, will Tuukka Rask get into coaching?

Jack Hughes Done for Rest of Season

An injury-plagued season for Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils has finally come to an end. His third season saw him play 49 games and score 26 goals, with 56 points. It was a strong campaign, but per the team, Hughes suffered a low-grade MCL sprain of his left knee during a game on April 3 and he will not return this season.

We've provided the following update on Jack Hughes' injury. ⤵️#NJDevils | @jag_onept https://t.co/zt9vksB5cf — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) April 5, 2022 This is bad news, but not the worst news for New Jersey as they are currently in the bottom four of the NHL standings and retooling their roster this summer. A lottery draft pick is helpful to that rebuild. Dan Rosen of NHL.com wrote, “…because of the time of the season and NJD being out of the race he will be held out for the rest of the season and will begin rehab immediately.”

Oilers Still Interested in Husso?

There was talk this season that the Oilers would have loved to have taken a swing at acquiring Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues if the team would have made him available prior to the trade deadline. Instead, the Blues started shopping Jordan Binnington who is a much more expensive option, and lost the starting job to Husso during the year.

Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As per Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal, the Oilers are likely to be interested in Husso if the goaltender tests this summer’s free-agent market. Husso, 27, is due for a massive raise over the $750K salary he currently makes and if the Blues can’t move Binnington, it’s not clear if they can afford to keep both netminders.

Matheson wrote:

Lots of teams are circling around Husso, 27, as teams once did when Talbot (New York Rangers) was available in 2015. Yes, you can probably include the Oilers … source – ‘Oilers Notebook: Jay Woodcroft got pro playing start outside St. Louis’ – Jim Matheson – Edmonton Journal – 05/01/2022

At this point, the Oilers are running with Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen this season. Smith is 4-0-1 in his last five starts with a .931Sv% and 2.19 GAA. He made an unbelievable pass to Connor McDavid in overtime on Tuesday night versus the San Jose Sharks and it’s been interesting to see fans come around a little bit on him down the stretch. Smith is signed through next season with a $2.2 million cap hit.

Capitals to Change Up Look of Goaltending

Speaking of teams that might be interested in Husso, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic writes that the Washington Capitals are likely not going into next season with their current tandem. He writes:

I don’t see how the Caps enter next season with Vanecek and Samsonov as their two goalies. To me, they need to settle one on and then bring in a 30-something who’ll not only be a No. 1 option but also serve as a mentor to the young netminder they end up keeping. source – ‘Which Caps goalie deserves to start in the playoffs? Who is the future in goal? Capitals mailbag, part 1’ – Tarik El-Bashir – The Athletic – 04/05/2022

Husso is obviously younger than what Bashir suggests the Capitals will be looking for, but he’s also going to be one of the better options if there isn’t something available in trade. Someone like Semyon Varlamov would fit the description and he does have a brief history with the team dating back to 2010.

Tuukka Rask to Remain With Bruins Organization

Goaltender Tuukka Rask announced his retirement from the NHL in February of this year but it doesn’t look like he’s done with the league. He noted a few days ago that he’s interested in the business side of hockey and will be staying with the Bruins in an executive capacity.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He told The Athletic:

“I’ll be hanging out with sponsors, golfing and shaking hands in suites. I was intrigued about the business side of things anyways. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe I’ll get into coaching. Maybe not. But for now, I’ll be hanging out with sponsors.” source – ‘Tuukka Rask to remain with Bruins organization in corporate role, considering future in coaching’- Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 03/31/2022