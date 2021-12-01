NHL Rumors: Sharks, Bruins, Canadiens, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports of the difficulty that will come in trying to trade Evander Kane means the San Jose Sharks are looking for a third team to get involved in any potential deal. As for updates on the Jake DeBrusk trade chatter, there are multiple teams already interested in the forward. What happens with goaltender Carey Price now that so many things in Montreal have changed? Finally, Auston Matthews raised a ton of money for a good cause by shaving off his iconic moustache. What comes next?

Third Team to Be Involved in Evander Kane Trade?

According to Elliotte Friedman, while talking about the possible upcoming Kane trade, the NHL insider said while on The Jeff Marek Show, “From what I heard they’re doing to do this as a three-way, cause it’s very hard to fit Kane’s salary in on a straight-up deal unless you’re taking something back that you may not want.” If a third team gets involved, the Sharks can retain 50% of his contract and the second team can retain another 50%, which would bring his cap hit down to $1.75 million per season.

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At $1.75 million, there would be interested teams and the options grow for Kane and the Sharks. There will still be teams that worry about what other off-ice surprises might pop up, but the financial risk isn’t there. Larry Brooks of the New York Post writes that a source has said that there is an Eastern Conference team, (not the New York Rangers) that have shown considerable interest in Kane.

Kane did report to San Jose Barracuda but likely won’t get into a game until December 11th.

As Many as 12 Teams Interested in DeBrusk

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that multiple teams have already shown interest in DeBrusk after the forward told the Bruins organization he’d like to be moved. Dreger said as many as 12 teams, maybe more, have been in touch with the Bruins and while the Bruins will try to facilitate a deal, likely won’t do so until Brad Marchand serves his three-game suspension and /or their AHL affiliate in Providence deals with a COVID issue.

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As for teams Dreger believes are in that group of 12, he listed the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, and St. Louis Blues. NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss believes the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators are also on a list of five potential trade destinations. Other sources have listed the Seattle Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes as possible options.

While it’s not clear if DeBrusk can get back to his old goal-scoring form, teams do like his potential to be a 20-goal scorer again and his 16 career postseason goals are a big part of their interest in him.

The Future of Carey Price

A few insiders have questioned aloud what happens with Price after the changes in Montreal and with Marc Bergevin — who Price was extremely close to — out of the picture. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun wondered if the 34-year-old would fit into or want to be a part of a potential rebuild if that’s what new executive VP of hockey operations Jeff Gorton plans to attempt.

LeBrun noted Price’s willingness to waive his full no-move clause for the Kraken, but that was a specific circumstance to protect Jake Allen from being selected. LeBrun believes there are some playoff contenders who are intrigued by Price’s situation and could show interest. All that said, his no-move clause isn’t the only thing that would him tough to trade. His $10.5 million annual cap hit through 2025-26 is a big hurdle for a number of teams.

Matthews Raises Over $147,000

Matthews aimed to raise a lot of money, but even he was surprised by the $147,000 that came in support for men’s health when he offered to shave his moustache for a good cause. He posted a video thanking everyone for donating and said “a deal is a deal.” He also noted to media when they asked him about the new look. “I feel like I’m 16 again.”

The moustache is gone! Thank you @AM34 for your epic support and to the unreal fans and partners who showed up and helped him surpass his $134,000 goal to change the face of men’s health. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/kPtoovhPeg — Movember Canada (@MovemberCA) December 1, 2021

In other Matthews news, there was some talk about an interview he did with Gord Miller of TSN where some wondered if Matthews was frustrated. The star was asked about his struggles scoring 5-vs-5 until he broke out of it and he was asked if he found it bothersome that media had been on him. Matthews responded, “I don’t know, honestly, I could care less what you guys say, to be honest with you. No disrespect, I just try to play the same way every night, do the right things, and obviously, I like to score and produce.”

This shouldn’t be taken as some sort of suggestion Matthews is upset with media or would prefer to be in a place where the spotlight isn’t on him so much. This is just a star who offered an honest answer to a question about being critiqued and whether or not he cared.