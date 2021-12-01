Kraken Must-Watch Games in December 2021

The Seattle Kraken end off 2021 with a busy 14-game December. With nine games at home, fans should get plenty of opportunities to enjoy the post-game salmon toss before the calendar flips. Here are four must-watch games this month.

Edmonton Oilers- Dec. 3

The first Friday of the month should be special as Kraken fans get their first glimpse of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at Climate Pledge Arena. The dynamic duo has been on a tear this season, combining for 76 points in the team’s first 20 games. It will also be a homecoming for Derek Ryan, and Kailer Yamamoto as both players will be playing their first regular-season game in their native Washington State. The Kraken will also be looking for revenge as the Oilers took their first meeting by a score of 5-2 back in early November.

From a standings perspective, this is an important game for the Kraken’s quest for the playoffs. They have yet to beat a divisional opponent this season, going 0-5 so far this season. The home crowd will be fired for this “must-win” game as Seattle needs to find a way to claim some points against teams in the Pacific Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs- Dec. 19

The Maple Leafs are one of the hottest teams in the league and are led by star players like Auston Matthews, John Tavares and William Nylander. As for revenge games, this will be Jared McCann’s chance to show Toronto they made a mistake. Although the Leafs traded for the forward during the offseason, they chose not to protect him in the expansion draft, much to the delight of the Kraken.

Although there is no rivalry between the two teams, this game is important for the Kraken. Seattle will have played the Oilers at 7:00 PM PST the night before and will have a short turnaround as the Leafs’ game is set for 6:00 PM PST the next day. Both games are at home, but it is unknown how much energy the Kraken will have having to face two of the league’s best on back-to-back nights. It will be a difficult task, but the Kraken should be able to step up and deliver two strong home performances.

Calgary Flames- Dec. 23

On Dec 23, Mark Giordano will make his regular-season return to Calgary. He was part of the lineup when the Kraken visited the Flames during the preseason, but this is his first opportunity to face the team he captained for eight seasons. Expect a standing ovation along with a video tribute as Flames fans welcome back the former Norris Trophy winner.

Just like versus the Oilers, this is a must-win game for the Kraken in the hunt for the playoffs. Seattle needs to start beating divisional opponents, which include the Flames. This game should be low-scoring as both teams play a physical brand of hockey and are amongst the league’s best at limiting shots on goal. Watch for Giordano to have a big game as he sets out to prove to the Flames they made a mistake letting him go in the expansion draft.

Vancouver Canucks- Dec. 27

The Kraken make their first regular-season trip to Vancouver for a Cascadia showdown at Rogers Arena. The Canucks took the first meeting of the season 4-2 at Climate Pledge Arena, so the Kraken will be looking to play spoiler in their first visit to Vancouver. Both teams are starting to play well regardless of results, so this game should be exciting.

The main intrigue of this game will be who can be louder, Kraken fans or Canuck fans. With the border open, fans should be making the trip up north and are hoping they can drown out the “Go Canucks Go” chants with “Go Kraken Go.” Both teams will be feeding off the energy of the fans in a game that should provide some fireworks.

Hitting Thier Stride Before the New Year

If the Kraken want to make a push for the playoff, they will need an exceptional month. There are 28 points available, and Seattle needs to get around 22 to stay in the hunt. If not, change could be coming in the new year.