In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is news on the Arizona Coyotes’ odds of retaining Taylor Hall, Jake Gardiner talks his decision to turn down millions of dollars before joining the Carolina Hurricanes, only to maybe be on the trade block, and are talks heating up involving P.K. Subban?

Coyotes Under Consideration Now

Taylor Hall’s agent Darren Ferris confirmed to Craig Morgan of The Athletic that Hall, the Coyotes and everyone involved in the process of a possible extension negotiation are on the same page, in that they’ll wait to even begin talking. That said, Ferris did indicate that Hall being traded to Arizona now puts them in a position they weren’t in prior. A candidate to keep him.

Taylor Hall, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ferris was essentially inferring the Arizona Coyotes wouldn’t have been on Hall’s radar if not for landing there prior to free agency. He explains:

It gives Arizona an opportunity that it probably would not have been afforded for him to consider in the future because you just don’t know where the mindset would be at the end of the year. Now you get a chance to have him in there, have him get an idea of what it’s like to be in Arizona, and I have the feeling with the way Hallsy approaches things that he will really like Arizona and the lifestyle there. He is going to see that, ‘This might be a place where I can play for a while.’” source – ‘Re-signing with Arizona ‘absolutely a possibility’: A conversation with agent Darren Ferris on Taylor Hall’s future’ – Craig Morgan – The Athletic – 12/20/2019

Most are betting that Hall still moves on to another team in the off season but if the Coyotes perform well and he gets comfortable, you never know.

Gardiner Turned Away Millions of Dollars

Jake Gardiner is having a less-than-stellar season and some might believe he wishes he could do things over again before choosing the Carolina Hurricanes in the offseason as a free agent destination. With that in mind, he spoke with The Athletic about why he turned down another deal before joining the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes Defenceman Jake Gardiner (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montreal was interested and wanted a decision quickly. Outside of not being sure if that timing was right and after playing in Toronto (the enemy) for so many years, he said he chose not to sign.

James Mirtle writes:

He actually turned down a lucrative contract – believed to be more than $5-million a season – from the Montreal Canadiens on July 3, which led to his long wait for a new deal as other teams moved players around and created cap space. source – ‘Jake Gardiner opens up about a lost season in Toronto, turning down the Canadiens and why he chose Carolina’ – James Mirtle -The Athletic – 12/20/2019

But, Gardiner is not upset about his decision. He may not be having the best season but he loves Carolina and just bought a house with his family. Ironically, the Hurricanes are reportedly open to a deal for Gardiner ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Subban Trade Talk Heating Up

According to analyst Randy Timmins, New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero is in serious discussions to move P.K. Subban back to the Atlantic Division. That means one of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators or Detroit Red Wings are interested.

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

How interested is unclear as Subban carries a hefty salary and has a reputation for self-promotion that can be distracting to an organization. If the Maple Leafs are going to lose Jake Muzzin, Codi Ceci or Tyson Barrie, would they be interested in Subban?

