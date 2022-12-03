NHL Rumors: Oilers, Kings, Canucks, Avalanche, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Edmonton Oilers be considering a demotion for Jack Campbell? Meanwhile, are the Los Angeles Kings thinking they need to move out a right-shot defenseman for a left-shot?

The Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche might make for good trade partners and the Boston Bruins are in constant communication with David Pastrnak’s people. Where are things at?

Could the Oilers Send Campbell to the AHL?

There is some talk around Edmonton that an option for goaltender Jack Campbell would be to send him to Bakersfield of the AHL. He would need to go on waivers first, but the thinking is that no team would take on his contract, and as such he’d clear and get some games against lesser competitors, growing his confidence all the while.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Kings did something similar with Cal Petersen not too long ago but it hasn’t been said that GM Ken Holland is even considering this kind of a drastic move. The other option seems to be to make Stuart Skinner the starter and lighten Campbell’s load.

Are Kings Interested in Jakob Chychrun?

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Los Angeles Kings have a surplus of right-side defensemen and might consider trading one in an attempt to get a better left-side d-man. It is being reported they are looking around the league and have been linked to Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun. Friedman writes, “The Kings have what the Coyotes would want, but there’s zero guarantee it happens.”

There remains a lot of interest in Chychrun around the league and that will only increase as he plays more and stays healthy. Reports are that his desire to be traded has not changed.

Link Between Canucks and Avalanche?

According to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, there might be a connection between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vancouver Canucks. Noting the Avs might need a center, he wonders if Bo Horvat would be an option if the Canucks fall out of playoff contention.

Latest News & Highlights

He writes:

But if the Canucks falter and contract extension talks with Bo Horvat go nowhere, it is easy to draw a straight line between Horvat, as a possible rental for Colorado, and that opening on the second line. Horvat’s leadership is indisputable. He is not Kadri, but he brings a commanding presence to a team similar to what Kadri does. source – “How the Avalanche Can Bolster Their Lineup, Calgary’s woes, wanting more NHL offense’ – Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic- 12/02/2022

The Avalanche are expected to be buyers and to do what’s necessary to take another run at the Stanley Cup. Trying to defend their title as champions means potentially making bolder moves than everyone else. He adds, “On paper, there’s a logical match between the Avs and Canucks. Let’s see if the real world ultimately agrees.”

Bruins Constantly Talking To Pastrnak’s Agent

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now said he recently had an email conversation with David Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry and in it, Barry confirmed that he is in constant communication with Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney. “I continue to speak to Don on a regular basis. I can’t really go into specifics as it doesn’t really help the process at this stage,” he wrote in the email.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There is a lot that is going into these negotiations and neither side seems like they are in a huge rush. At the same time, the Bruins don’t want to give the impression that they aren’t interested in keeping lines of communication open and that if a deal can be reached imminently, they are open to doing so.

Murphy adds that one NHL executive wondered if there comes a point where the sides just decided to push talks off to the side and focus on the season. If that happens, both sides will have to mutually agree to do so and be comfortable with it. No one wants to give off the impression that an extension isn’t wanted.