NHL Rumors: Thornton, Parise, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are comments from Joe Thornton after not getting traded by the San Jose Sharks. What does that mean for his future with that organization? So too, what did Zach Parise say when it came to the trade rumors of him going to the Islanders? Finally, there’s buzz out of Montreal and Toronto.

Joe Thornton to Leave San Jose?

For a player who many thought would never want to leave the Sharks organization, Joe Thorton’s comments are the NHL Trade Deadline came and went and he wasn’t moved were a bit surprising.

“As you get older you realize you only have so many shots at this thing, and it would have been nice to have a chance. … I wanted a shot. I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years,” Joe Thornton told the media after Tuesday. He added that he wanted the Sharks to get something back they could use to build their future and, at the same time, give himself a chance to win a Stanley Cup. That neither happened is disappointing.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN tweeted:

There was interest in Thornton yesterday, from 3-4 teams, but I don’t think they were the elite Cup contending teams he would have waived for. Which is to say, I don’t believe Boston, Vegas or Colorado inquired with San Jose.

Perhaps these teams, or other contenders may take another look at Thornton in July and does his comments hint at Thornton considering other locations? The Sharks have said they want to be contenders right away again but it’s hard to imagine next season being one that the Sharks will dominate. Thornton only has so many attempts left. Could he move on during the summer? This was the first time Thornton was so open about his dream to win the NHL’s biggest prize which has to suggest he’s going to look at what city gives him the best odds.

Parise Downplays Trade Rumors

In speaking with TwinCities.com, Zach Parise was measured in his messaging to Dane Mizutani who reportedthe Parise insists he’s happy to still be in Minnesota and part of the Wild organization.

There were rumors on Monday he’d be traded to the New York Islanders, buzz he’d waived his no-move clause and comments he’d spoken last year about how things weren’t working out with the Wild. Parise said he loves playing in Minnesota and want the Wild to succeed.

He refused to comment on waiving his no-trade and wouldn’t discuss his potential future, even though GM Bill Guerin let it be known the two teams could revisit trade talks down the road.

Montreal Canadiens to Swing For Fences During Summer

There was an interesting lack of action from the Montreal Canadiens at this year’s trade deadline and The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun wonders if GM Marc Bergevin will make up for that this off-season.

Montreal Canadiens will be worth watching in the off-season. He and several colleagues believe Habs general manager Marc Bergevin will be busy. LeBrun writes:

One team to monitor this offseason? Montreal. I’ve talked to a few of his colleagues around the league over the past few weeks who believe GM Marc Bergevin will be swinging for the fences this summer. Stay tuned. source – ‘LeBrun Notebook: Wrapping up what did and didn’t happen on deadline day’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 02/25/2020

Thank Goodness Barrie Wasn’t Moved

Even though Tyson Barrie didn’t get traded, LeBrun believes the Vegas Golden Knights, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks inquired. The fit wasn’t there.

That’s incredibly good news for the Maple Leafs who just lost Jake Muzzin to a hand injury for four weeks. If the Maple Leafs were without Barrie and Muzzin and still without Morgan Reilly for a while, their chances of making the playoffs would have been almost nill.