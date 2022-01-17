NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins are happy with the work Jake DeBrusk is doing. Has that changed his desire to want out? Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens are getting good news as a couple of their key roster members might be making their way back to the lineup. The Vegas Golden Knights know they need to make a salary move to bring Jack Eichel back, but are trying to be patient, and are the Edmonton Oilers going to make changes after a terrible loss to the Ottawa Senators?

DeBrusk Still Seeking a Trade

As per Jimmy Murphy, Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t believe DeBrusk has changed his mind on wanting a trade out of the Bruins organization. While the coach has praised DeBrusk‘s effort and commitment of late, it still appears the forward is looking for a fresh start somewhere else. Cassidy noted, “That’s a question better served by other people. He hasn’t said that to me at all.”

Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As for whether or not there are takers out there for DeBrusk, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe writes:

Also, in a 32-team NHL, he may have 31 potential trade partners, but he doesn’t have the scoring depth to allow a quick flip of DeBrusk without bringing back legit offense or boosting the back end’s ability to stop scoring. DeBrusk’s stock has fallen. In the trade game, he’s a distressed asset, in part by virtue of his ask out, and by his continued tepid production (5-5—10 in 30 games). source – ‘For Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk, best trade resides within himself and finding a willingness to fight for the puck’ – 01/16/2022

Murphy also writes in his article that a source claims the Bruins are among a number of clubs inquiring about defenseman John Klingberg. It was learned that the Dallas Stars have ramped up their efforts to trade the player and while the asking price is high — at least three components — the Bruins might be interested because it is believed the cost to acquire Klingberg is lower than the cost to acquire Jakob Chychrun.

Byron Returning This Week for Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme spoke recently on the status of injured winger Paul Byron and said that the forward is probable to join the team at some point during the upcoming week.

Dominique Ducharme indique que Paul Byron devrait rejoindre l'équipe au cours de la prochaine semaine.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Paul Byron will probably join the team at some point this week.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 16, 2022

Byron has missed the entire 2021-22 season to date after having offseason hip injury. It was expected he would be out around five months. It’s been longer than that and while the Canadiens’ season is all but a write-off, they could certainly use him on the roster. He’s not a huge point producer, but he would provide valuable leadership at a time the team could really use it.

In other Canadiens’ news, winger Josh Anderson is expected to be back in the lineup for their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Golden Knights Don’t Want to Pull Trigger on Trade Too Early

While the team is aware they will likely have to make a move to free up salary cap space ahead of Jack Eichel’s return, Golden Knights owner Bill Foley notes that he’s hesitant to make a trade too early, especially when you factor in the team’s recent injury history.

While speaking with NHL.com, Foley acknowledged that the team is banged up said:

“And we’re kind of looking at that and making sure we don’t do something prematurely with whoever’s hurt and when they come back. We’ve had bad luck this year in terms of people getting injured. So, we do have a plan, some alternatives, but we’re trying to hold off until we just really see how the injuries sort out over the next 25-30 days.”

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One of the names being talked about in Vegas is Reilly Smith. His $5 million cap hit is considerable and moving him would give the Golden Knights options.

No Big Changes Coming This Week for Oilers

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, don’t expect big changes by the Edmonton Oilers despite another loss, this time after giving away a 3-1 lead in the third period to the Ottawa Senators. Rishaug writes, “My understanding is Ken Holland and his management and scouts are in California at pro scouting meetings this week.” He adds, “Don’t suspect any significant change is imminent, and that what he said at his avail last week on his coaching holds true right now as well.”