NHL Rumors: Predators, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers were once considered favorites to trade for goaltender Jake Allen. After the way the last 12 games have gone, are they even still in the mix on him? Meanwhile, one insider says the Toronto Maple Leafs are really questioning how good their team is and if they need to rethink their strategy. The Nashville Predators are reportedly open to talking about a Juuse Saros trade under the right conditions. The Vancouver Canucks are extending Jim Rutherford’s contract. Finally, the Ottawa Senators have signed forward Shane Pinto, but there might be more news coming on that front.

Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Shane Pinto to a one-year contract. Coming off of a 41-game suspension, it seemed clear that a league-minimum deal was the likely outcome of any negotiations and the extension is worth $775K. That said, Elliotte Friedman tweeted, “League minimum for this season, but sounds like there is work being done on a longer-term deal.” He is immediately eligible to sign an extension with the club that would start next season.

Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Pinto is eligible to return to action on Sunday in Philadelphia vs the Flyers. Clearly excited at the prospect of hopping back into the lineup soon, he was first on the ice this morning ahead of practice.

Oilers No Longer in Mix on Jake Allen

Friedman also reported on the most recent edition of 32 Thoughts the podcast, “I really do think there was a time this year I thought Jake Allen was going to be in Edmonton, now I’m not convinced that’s going to happen.” It sounds like the Oilers are content with their goaltending mix. Either that, or they are more interested in other names that have recently popped up in the trade market.

Stuart Skinner has been among the hotter goaltenders in the NHL over the past month and Calvin Pickard has played well in a limited backup role. And, if a bigger name becomes available at the deadline — like Juuse Saros or Marc-Andre Fleury — that might be of more interest to the Oilers.

Predators Open to Listening on Juuse Saros

Speaking of Saros, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on a recent edition of TSN Insider Trading that talk out of Nashville was always that the Predators wanted to extend the star netminder. While still their priority, if the right package is offered, Saros could be on the trade block, says the insider.

LeBrun explained:

“Nashville has been steady in saying their only plan is to extend Saros this summer and that remains the number one plan. But, what has changed since the start of the year is the number of teams that are desperate to upgrade their goaltending. Because of that, I’m told that the Predators feel they have no choice but to listen if a team puts in a serious, serious offer.”

He used the name Quinten Byfield as an example, but the point was that it would need to be a big offer to entice the Predators.

Are Maple Leafs Unsure About Their Roster?

Toronto picked up a big win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but there are still major questions about how this team is built and if they are good enough to go all the way. Friedman noted on the podcast, “I think Toronto is thinking bigger picture, I don’t think this is about this year anymore, I think they’re thinking about where they are going.” He added, “I really wonder if deep down, that as an organization they’re saying, we are not good enough to win this year..”

There has been a lot of talk about what GM Brad Treliving will do to improve the roster, especially on the blue line. There is also talk about the job security of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Canucks Extending Jim Rutherford

Vancouver has been discussing a three-year extension with Jim Rutherford. Reports on Friday are that the team is set to announce the extension imminently. Turning 75 next month, Rutherford is set to mark 32 consecutive seasons in an NHL front office if he agrees to the extension.

The Canucks represent his third organizational stint, with prior roles as president and GM of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes from 1994 to 2014, and GM of the Penguins from 2014 to 2021.