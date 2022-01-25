NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Minnesota Wild are believed to have continued interest in J.T. Miller, but there’s still no confirmation that he’s officially available from the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators were seen scouting the Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens game. Who were they looking at? The Canucks are not worried about Jaroslav Halak’s bonus and the Edmonton Oilers have apparently kicked tires on goaltender Martin Jones. How serious is their interest in him?

Wild Interested in Miller

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Minnesota Wild are interested in acquiring the services of J.T. Miller from the Canucks, assuming the Canucks officially decide to trade him. The latest reports are that Vancouver isn’t shopping Miller, but they are listening to calls, and the Wild have been linked to the forward since back in November of 2021.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rick Dhaliwal maintains that the Canucks haven’t decided on Miller’s future with the team yet and they are most likely only going to deal him if an offer comes in that is too good to pass up. As for how that affects the Wild, they’ll have to put together a strong package as Seravalli believes the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames and New York Rangers may also have an interest.

Wild and Senators Talking Possible Deal?

Still with the Wild, The Fourth Period reports that the Ottawa Senators were scouting the Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens game on Monday and both Senators GM Pierre Dorion and Sr. VP of Player Development Pierre McGuire were spotted in attendance. They believe the Wild may have an interest in forward Chris Tierney, and the Senators might have been looking at possible return options.

Canucks Not Concerned About Halak’s Bonus

There was talk this past week that the Canucks might be open to moving goaltender Jaroslav Halak before the trade deadline, primarily to avoid having to pay his games-played bonus and see a cap hit penalty assessed to the team next season. New President Jim Rutherford told Dhaliwal that the bonus isn’t an issue.

Will J.T. Miller or Jaroslav Halak be moved by the #Canucks before the deadline?@DhaliwalSports recapped that earlier today.https://t.co/h4e2SL3agJ pic.twitter.com/n4hji4hQed — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 24, 2022

Rutherford noted that what’s important is that Halak helps them win games and Dhaliwal said he’s been preaching this for a while and Rutherford finally noted that the team’s not trying to trade him.

Oilers Have Considered Martin Jones

As per Seravalli while a guest on The Jeff Marek Show the Oilers shouldn’t be looking at a stop-gap solution like Martin Jones, even though they might be. Elliotte Friedman said Jones is one of the options the Oilers have considered but he’s not their first choice.

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal writes:

No word on what the price tag might be, though the option of Mikko Koskinen at 50% retained would balance the contract/cap hit obligations while filling the backup goalie hole for the Flyers. The Oilers presumably would sweeten the pot with another asset, though one wouldn’t think it would be too dear. source: ‘Kyle Turris placed on waivers, Seth Griffith recalled, Martin Jones rumoured a goalie of interest as Edmonton Oilers search for solutions’ – Bruce McCurdy – Edmonton Journal – 01/21/2022

McCurdy did note that a Jones deal would come only after GM Ken Holland has exhausted all other options. Seravalli thinks the Oilers should make a stronger push for a longer-term player. He mentioned New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Maple Leafs Linked to Josh Manson Talk

As per Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 a potential trade target for the Toronto Maple Leafs comes from the Anaheim Ducks, a team that Maple Leafs will get to play on Wednesday. Dreger notes, “Josh Manson is another name, what are they doing with him in Anaheim? I’d have eyes on him, because again, he can play whatever style you want, expiring contracts are important.” Josh Manson has a lot of hard miles on him but he’d be a good fit in the short term.

Dreger did say that if Toronto views the blue line as a weakness, the Leafs would be willing to move their first-round pick in 2022 or 2023. Dreger said the Leafs would also be willing to trade that first-rounder for Ben Chiarot.