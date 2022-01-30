NHL Rumors: Canucks, Panthers, Maple Leafs, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is a lot of chatter surrounding the Vancouver Canucks and the potential trade candidates extend well beyond just J.T. Miller. Meanwhile, if the Florida Panthers plan to add a significant piece, could the Panthers trade Owen Tippett? How interested are the Toronto Maple Leafs in moving goaltender Petr Mrazek and how close are the Anaheim Ducks to finding a new GM?

Canucks Trades Go Farther Than Miller

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman the rumors about the Canucks trading J.T. Miller is not where the trade talk stops. “I think that the Canucks have a number of their forwards that they are discussing with other teams around the league,” he said.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Friedman added:

I don’t think Pettersson is part of this. I don’t think Horvat is part of this. But I think some other players, notable ones are part of this, potentially including Conor Garland. And you’ve all heard some of the rumors, the Rangers, Boston, Calgary, but I think New Jersey is in there too, potentially on some players who could have term and team control.

Friedman points out that Jim Rutherford isn’t shy about making deals or trading players and there’s a feeling he might want to re-shape the Canucks in his own image. Clearly, the Canucks are a team to watch here as the NHL trade deadline approaches.

Panthers Dangling Owen Tippett

Jeff Marek reports that one major name the Florida Panthers have out there in trade talks is Owen Tippett. The 2017 first-rounder hasn’t cemented himself as an NHL player yet, but he’s only 22 and considered a high-end prospect. He’s got 13 points in 39 games for the Panthers this season.

If the Panthers make a big trade to add to the team and push towards a Stanley Cup, Tippett is likely going to be the centerpiece to any deal from the Panthers’ end.

Maple Leafs Getting Calls About Mrazek

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek reports that teams have called the Maple Leafs about goaltender Petr Mrazek but there is no interest on the Maple Leafs’ part to trade the netminder until the offseason. “I checked around on this and there’s been no discussion initiated by the Toronto Maple Leafs about Petr Mrazek,” Marek said. “They see him as part of the program for this season.”

Petr Mrazek, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Marek also writes:

“However, there have been some teams that have called the Maple Leafs and said, Look, if you’re looking to make a move with that goaltender, give us a call, we are interested. Very much there is a marketplace for Petr Mrazek but for (GM) Kyle Dubas, all goaltending decisions are summer decisions.”

Jack Campbell is having a Vezina-caliber season, but that Leafs still need a legitimate backup if they intend to make a long playoff run.

Marek also adds that Kyle Dubas is trying to land undrafted OHL prospect Mack Guzda. He is a highly-touted prospect and the Ducks, Hurricanes, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, and Predators are also believed to be in on the goaltender.

Ducks GM Search Update

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun the search for a new GM in Anaheim is coming along. He notes:

“We’re being told that the Ducks have wrapped up the first round of interviews. They’ve interviewed 10 candidates. Three in-house as we’ve discussed before. Two of the external candidates, Pat Verbeek, assistant GM from Detroit, and Ryan Martin, assistant GM from the New York Rangers. The Ducks plan to start the second round of interviews shortly here. They should have a GM in place certainly in the next month.”