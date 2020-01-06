NHL Rumors: Rangers, Penguins, Senators, More

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there is buzz surrounding the New York Rangers and what they’re doing with their goaltending situation, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a decision to make in net and is literally every contending team in the market for the same Ottawa Senators’ forward?

Rangers Catch Attention With Goaltending Moves

The New York Rangers recalled goaltender Igor Shesterkin from their American Hockey League affiliate team, the Hartford Wolf Pack which has caught some attention around the NHL. Many consider Shesterkin to be the eventual started in New York and this will likely see Shesterkin and current backup Alexander Georgiev competing for similar minutes.

Igor Shesterkin during a 2015 KHL game (www.dinamoriga.eu)

Larry Brooks of the New York Post tweeted that the call up of Shesterkin could indicate the Rangers plan moving forward is to deal one of their goaltenders. He also adds that Shesterkin has a clause in his contract that would allow him to return to Europe and he may be pressuring the Rangers to call him up.

If this is leading to a move, who is being dealt? The most likely is Georgiev, who has been excellent in his NHL appearances so far, posting a .913 save percentage over 63 appearances through three seasons. Add the fact that Georgiev is a restricted free agent after this season and things point his direction in most scenarios.

In a separate bit of Rangers’ news, Brooks suggests in a recent New York Post article that Chris Kreider limited no-trade clause likely means he won’t be accepting a trade to a Canadian team. It’s one of the reasons the Montreal Canadiens went out and signed winger Ilya Kovalchuk.

Penguins to Move Matt Murray?

Speaking of goaltenders, in a recent Ottawa Sun article, Bruce Garrioch speculated on the future of Matt Murray with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Murray has seemingly lost his starting spot to Tristan Jarry and Garrioch wonders if Murray will be back with the Penguins after this current season.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray stops New York Rangers center Brett Howden (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

He writes:

The 25-year-old is a restricted free agent this summer — and making $3.75 million this season — with rights to arbitration. Given the fact he’s helped lead Pittsburgh to two Stanley Cups, there’s not much chance he’ll be moved this season, but this is a situation to watch in the off-season. source -‘GARRIOCH SUNDAY: Changes could be coming in Nashville with Predators struggling’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 01/04/2020

Every Playoff Contender Interested in Pageau?

It’s hard to imagine it being true that every team that’s making a run for the playoffs would be interested in the same player but that’s what Garrioch said just a few paragraphs after talking about the goaltending situation in Pittsbugh. The player he’s suggesting everyone is after is Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Garrioch notes that if the Senators decide to put the center on the market before the deadline, “a couple of league executives suggested Saturday that “every team” involved in the hunt for a playoff spot will make a call to Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion about the slick 27-year-old who will be a UFA on July 1.”

Garrioch noted Pageau’s production this season and specifically said the Penguins, Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche would be among the teams interested. He also said the Senators are expected to hold contract discussions with Pageau before making a decision.

It’s not just Pageau either as Garrioch says, “There are a lot of teams keeping one eye on Ottawa right now because Dorion has plenty of pieces than can help a contender.”

