NHL Rumors: Stars, Rangers, Sharks, Coyotes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, John Klingberg comments on rumors he’s asked the Dallas Stars for a trade. Could the New York Rangers be among the teams interested in Klingberg? Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks have waived Evander Kane for the purposes of terminating his contract. Will it work and if it does, who might be interested in the forward? Finally, is the asking price for defenseman Jakob Chychrun officially out there?

Klingberg Talks Trade Request

Klingberg was asked to confirm whether or not he’s requested a trade from the Dallas Stars as has been reported and via The Dallas Morning News, he noted, “Yeah I don’t think it’s entirely true. It’s not like I’ve been going up and asking ’I want to get traded now.’ Nothing like that.”

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Instead, he says that the issues between himself and the Stars over his next contract is something that’s been going on for a while and noted it’s been a few frustrating years. He said he wants to stay in Dallas but that talks about doing so have been standing still. He explained:

After last season I was pretty clear that I wanted to start negotiating right away and see where we were at. They wanted some time with free agency, the draft, and stuff like that. I understand that, but at the same time I’ve been here proving the kind of player I’ve been for eight years now. Other guys have signed right before the season and I wanted to do that as well. Lately it’s just been going more quieter and quieter. For me as a player, I don’t feel as though I’ve been appreciated in that way, when we don’t even negotiate. It’s quiet. So for me as a player, and with my agent, we talked with Jim [Nill] a couple months back, and he agreed we could start talking with other GMs to see where we were at. Negotiation wise with the Stars has been very quiet, so it’s been a little disappointing. source – ‘John Klingberg addresses Stars contract talks: ‘I don’t feel like I’ve been appreciated’’ – Matthew DeFranks – Dallas Morning News – 01/08/2022

Rangers Would Be Interested in Klingberg

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, add Klingberg to the “endless list of potential marquee rental properties” the Rangers might be looking at leading up to the March 21 trade deadline. Noting that GM Chris Drury has the cap space to make such a move, he also has a number of high-end prospects that would entice the Stars.

At this point, Brooks says the Rangers have the type of prospects to land almost anyone they want in a trade and are being viewed as one of the teams who could make the most noise heading into this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Sharks to Terminate Kane’s Contract, Teams Will Be Interested

One of the biggest stories in the NHL on Saturday was the surprising news that the Sharks were waiving Evander Kane for the purposes of terminating his contract. The organization is arguing that Kane breached his contract as, according to several sources, he got on a flight to Vancouver on Dec. 29, while in the 10-day AHL protocol and didn’t have medical clearance to do so. There are said to be potential issues with his return to the Barracuda as the Sharks allege he was supposed to be back on Dec. 31, and didn’t return until Jan. 6.

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks, Oct. 9, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The NHL is supporting the Sharks’ decision, saying they are, “satisfied the Club has sufficient grounds to effectuate a termination.” The NHLPA tweeted that it will “challenge any such action by filing a grievance” and Kane’s agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted “the Sharks do not have sufficient grounds for taking this action.”

If the termination goes through, Kane will forfeit just under $24 million but will be able to sign with another NHL club as a UFA, potentially even if he and the NHLPA files a grievance.

We are aware of the San Jose Sharks’ stated intent to terminate Evander Kane’s contract. The NHLPA intends to challenge any such action by filing a grievance. — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 8, 2022

There is speculation that a number of teams will be interested in Kane despite his off-ice issues. All anyone has to do is look no further than a player like Tony DeAngelo who got signed by the Carolina Hurricanes after the Rangers got so frustrated they paid him to stay away. DeAngelo was deemed by many to be nearly untouchable but has rebounded and been quite an effective player.

Asking Price for Jakob Chychrun

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek explained on Hockey Night In Canada that as many as ten teams have already reached out to the Coyotes about trading for Jakob Chychrun. He noted:

What the Coyotes are looking for is a young player, a high-end prospect plus a first-round pick. Teams we believe that have the assets who could do that and might be interested, include the Los Angeles Kings, perhaps the St. Louis Blues and certainly the Anaheim Ducks–who might be losing Hampus Lindholm to unrestricted free agency at the end of the year.

Marek did note that even with a huge asking price, “A couple of offers have given the Coyotes cause for pause.”