In today’s NHL rumor rundown there is news out of Edmonton where the Oilers might be interested in a forward from the New York Rangers. The Oilers also have some options for Milan Lucic and Jesse Puljujarvi but what are they and how realistic would they be?

In Chicago, the Blackhawks are trying to determine the right course of action when it comes to Brendan Perlini and are the Winnipeg Jets more interested in Rasmus Ristolainen or Jake Gardiner for their blue line?

Oilers Interested in Buchnevich?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal wrote that the Edmonton Oilers might consider taking advantage of the salary cap troubles the New York Rangers are in and trading for Pavel Buchnevich if made available.

Pavel Buchnevich, New York Rangers, Mar. 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Staples writes:

… the Rangers aren’t in much of a position to bargain hard. They have about $7.0 million left in cap space this year, but have three expensive players to sign in Jacob Trouba, Anthony DeAngelo and Buchnevich. They also have to sign RFA Brendan Lemieux, whom I would love to see the Oilers offer sheet. source – ‘Pavel Buchnevich of the New York Rangers on the block. Should the Edmonton Oilers bite?’ – David Staples – The Edmonton Journal – 07/15/2019

Buchnevich scored 21 goals and 38 points in 64 games and the consensus seems to be that he would have put up close to 50 points last season if he wasn’t hampered by injuries.

Could Ken Holland move someone like Jesse Puljujarvi or would he be better served trading something else to get a top-six scorer?

Teams Have Looked at Milan Lucic

Still with the Oilers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes that despite his bloated salary, several teams have looked at forward Milan Lucic. He doesn’t think the returns are strong but the Oilers have options.

We wrote earlier another scribe suggested a potential deal between the Calgary Flames but most Flames fans were all over that saying, ‘no way’. Nugent-Bowman didn’t mention if the Flames were part of the group of teams showing interest.

Milan Lucic, Edmonton Oilers, Oct. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nugent-Bowman writes:

Now that his $3-million signing bonus for 2019-20 has been paid, Lucic is only owed $16 million in actual money of the remaining $24 million against the cap. I’m told that has intrigued some teams looking into acquiring him. Of course, with a full no-movement clause, Lucic has the final say on any tabled trade. source – ‘With free agency all but over, Oilers’ Ken Holland has tough work ahead on the trade front’ Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 07/17/2019

In the end, GM Ken Holland thinks Lucic will be part of the Edmonton Oilers next season and perhaps more likely than trading him will be trying to figure out a way to get him closer to the 23-goal player he was in 2016-17.

As for Jesse Puljujarvi, Nugent-Bowman writes that he is a priority for Holland and is considering two types of trades. First is for a young prospect much like the trade that saw Buffalo acquire defenceman Henri Jokiharju from Chicago for winger Alex Nylander. The other is trading for an established top-nine forward.

Holland is hoping to find a team willing to trade young prospects. That would be his preference.

Latest on Brendan Perlini

Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman spoke with reporters including Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago and part of the discussion related to the status of restricted free agent forward Brendan Perlini.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)

Bowman said of negotiations:

We had some roster things we had to take care of to be in a position to sign him. Negotiations are probably going to pick up as we go forward here. …I don’t have a timetable on when we’re going to get him signed.

There was earlier speculation the Blackhawks were shopping Perlini but that was before Artem Anisimov was traded to the Ottawa Senators. With an extra $1.3 million per season freed up thanks to that trade, the Blackhawks might be thinking re-signing Perlini is the best course of action. The limited cap space still makes this a signing that isn’t going to be easy.

Winnipeg Jets Going Ristolainen or Gardiner?

While on WGR 550, Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press discussed recent rumors linking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Winnipeg Jets. He also mentioned there was some talk regarding offensive d-man Jake Gardiner.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Hamilton said Nikolaj Ehlers has come up in trade rumors going the other way but doesn’t think that makes sense for the Sabres. Instead, a combination of Jack Roslovic and veteran center Mathieu Perreault might make more sense.