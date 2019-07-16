In today’s NHL rumor rundown, there are updates out of Vancouver and in respect to Brock Boeser’s negotiations, the New York Rangers have made a couple of players available and the Edmonton Oilers might have to revisit the idea of a Milan Lucic for James Neal trade. To one scribe, the deal makes some sense.

Term and Dollars for Brock Boeser?

Jared Clinton of The Hockey News is reporting that Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks might be looking for a Johnny Gaudreau-type contract. Gaudreau is making $7.5 million per season and Boeser might be looking for something similar over six or seven seasons.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 21, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Many are thinking he could get anywhere between $6.5 to $8.25 million per season but the term will play a significant role as to what end of the spectrum he falls in.

Rangers Moving a Couple of Forwards

Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post notes, that the New York Rangers are looking at the trade market, trying to add, but in doing so, have made wingers Vladislav Namestnikov and Pavel Buchnevich available.

Pavel Buchnevich, New York Rangers, Mar. 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seeing Buchnevich available is a bit of a surprise considering he just posted a career-best 21 goals last season. A good depth option under team control for three more seasons, the Rangers should do well if they choose to move him.

Chris Kreider remains a trade possibility if the team and his people remain far apart on a new deal.

New Direction for Oilers and Lucic?

Ed Duhatschek of The Athletic writes that any chance of Milan Lucic going to Vancouver went out the window when Micheal Ferland was signed. That said, he believes there may be more to the idea of a Lucic for James Neal swap than people think.

Oilers forward Milan Lucic (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

Duhatschek writes:

In Edmonton, Neal could potentially play in the top six, where you really can’t see that happening in Calgary – the chemistry between Neal and Gaudreau was zero last year. Part of the push to recruit Neal to Calgary last offseason came thanks to a prior relationship with goaltender Mike Smith, an on off-ice friend who helped sell him on the destination. Smith, of course, no longer tends goal for Calgary. He is now an Oiler. source – ‘Duhatschek Notebook: Moving Milan Lucic, challenges young players face and preaching patience’ – The Athletic – Eric Duhatschek – 07/12/2019

Would Lucic waive his NTC to go to Calgary? If he sees a potential opportunity there and is really keen to leave Edmonton, that might be possible.

Sticking with the Oilers, it appears now that Ken Holland has called Jesse Puljujarvi and his agent’s bluff, things are in a holding pattern but the likelihood of Puljujarvi playing in Edmonton go up each day.

Jesse Puljujarvi (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal writes:

The agent claimed he was just looking out for his 21-year old client. And if that indeed was it, well good on him. But what he may end up inadvertently doing is costing that very client an NHL pay cheque. And quite possibly a pro career. source – ‘The Jesse Puljujarvi conundrum, the Ballad of Archie Henderson and the Edmonton Oilers gamble on Mike Smith: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – The Edmonton Journal – July 14, 2019

Leavins mentions that Holland isn’t feeling bound by any gentlemen’s agreement the old management might have had with Puljujarvi and with no one calling on what many think is “damaged goods” in the player, Puljujarvi is going to need to buck up and showcase his skills to get what he ultimately wants, which is a fresh start.

