NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Flames, Sharks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ilya Samsonov have filed their arbitration numbers. One insider says the team is looking for a short-term deal. That same insider commented on updates regarding Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Meanwhile, are the Carolina Hurricanes shopping Tuevo Terravainen to make room for Erik Karlsson, who coincidentally, might be completely against joining the team in a trade? Finally, where are things at with the Calgary Flames and forwards Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund?

Maple Leafs and Samsonov File Arbitration Numbers

Samsonov has reportedly come in with a salary ask of $4.9 million for the upcoming season, while the Maple Leafs have countered with a $2.4 million claim. The arb numbers were submitted Wednesday morning, hours after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Maple Leafs were looking to sign Samsonov to a short-term deal, no longer than three years.

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Samsonov has requested a salary of $4.9 million, surpassing the arbitration walk-away threshold of $4,538,958. If an arbitrator grants Samsonov a one-year contract exceeding that amount, the Leafs retain the choice to ‘walk away’ from any commitments to Samsonov, thereby allowing the goaltender to become an unrestricted free agent.

Friedman also says he believes the questions about Matt Murray’s health complicate matters because it’s not entirely clear if the team can even buy him out. He added that LTIR or a trade are the other options and speculation is that GM Brad Treliving is still believed to be searching the market for trade partners.

Nylander and Maple Leafs at a Standstill

According to Friedman, contract discussions between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander seem to have reached an impasse. Friedman observes that there is no progress in the negotiations, and he believes that there won’t be any until one of the parties shows flexibility. Additionally, Friedman notes that if other players are not willing to accept slightly lower contracts to stay with the Toronto team, Nylander won’t be inclined to do so either.

Does Karlsson Not Like the Hurricanes?

Friedman reported today that the Hurricanes are still in on Erik Karlsson. They’ve reportedly inquired with other teams in regards to Brett Pesce and Teuvo Teravainen trades to make room in the event Karlsson is on board with coming over. However, it sounds like San Jose and Carolina have not been in agreement on salary retention for the Norris Trophy winner.

Interestingly, Mark Madden said during this week’s podcast, “I’ve kind of been told everybody has their best offer and is just waiting to see if San Jose cracks and takes one. I’ve also been told Karlsson is vehemently against going to Carolina. He hates (former Sharks defenseman) Brent Burns and thinks their style (stinks). And their style does (stink).”

For quite some time, it has been widely speculated that Carolina is one of the top contenders vying for Karlsson’s talents in the trade market. If Madden’s comments are accurate, why are the Hurricanes even pursuing Karlsson?

Both Backlund and Lindholm Remain Uncertain About Extensions With Flames

There are a couple of updates out of Calgary where the Flames are trying to reach terms on extensions for both Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund. “I’ve heard [talks] have been slow,” Friedman said. “From what I understand, the Flames have not yet given up hope that they can extend him. Initially, I thought the number was going to be around Horvat and Dubois, which was $8.5M, now I think it will have to be higher. Around $8.8M or $9M.”

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Lindholm doesn’t sign an extension, he’s likely on the move at the next trade deadline.

Meanwhile, Backlund spoke with Expressen about his thoughts on remaining with the Flames. He discussed his openness to returning for the upcoming season and he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of staying.

After spending 14 seasons with the Flames, Backlund acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future within the club. He conveyed his readiness to return and participate in the upcoming season, adding that if things go well, he might even consider extending his stay beyond the season. “I’m ready to come back and play the season, and if it goes great, I might want to extend after the season. If it doesn’t go well, we’ll see what happens,” he said.

He’s made no guarantees and these statements come amid swirling rumors that the Flames management is contemplating trading Backlund to prevent losing him as a free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming season.