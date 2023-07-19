Bruins News & Rumors: Forbort, Frederic, Stralman & More

In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, defenseman Derek Forbort is generating some buzz as a potential trade candidate. Meanwhile, after seeing the contract that a Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot just landed, Trent Frederic has the potential to land himself a sweet deal. In other news, former Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman expressed frustration with the NHL in a recent interview. Let’s discuss this and more in today’s (July 19) Bruins News & Rumours column.

The Bruins have $5,429,166 of cap space to work with after all of the moves they have made this summer. However, they also need to re-sign two key RFAs in Jeremy Swayman and Frederic. As a result, Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy wrote that Forbort is the “likely trade bait” to help Boston free up much-needed cap space.

Murphy noted that general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has confirmed to the media other former trade candidates Linus Ullmark and Matt Grzelcyk will not be traded. Thus, it would be understandable if Forbort ends up being dealt if it helps successfully re-sign Swayman and Frederic.

A move centering around Forbort would likely be a cap dump, similar to the Taylor Hall trade. Teams looking for a bottom-pairing defensive defenseman with size could be open to acquiring the 31-year-old, but his $3 million is also not cheap. From a personal standpoint, I would not be surprised if Boston would receive “future considerations” or a very late draft pick for the Minnesota native because of this.

Frederic Could Land Nice Payday After Jeannot Deal

Speaking of Frederic, his chances of landing a nice payday increased after seeing the contract that Jeannot landed earlier this week. After posting an 18-point campaign in 76 games in 2022-23, the 26-year-old earned himself a two-year, $5.33 million contract ($2.665 million cap hit). Frederic, on the other hand, had 17 goals, 31 points, and a plus-28 rating in 79 games played. Needless to say, he had a far better year, and he should be expecting a similar contract to Jeannot because of it.

This is another reason why the possibility of the Bruins trading a player like Forbort is there. Swayman and Frederic are both due for raises, but we now may have a better idea of what the latter could earn due to this Jeannot deal.

Stralman Voices Frustration With NHL

After a quiet tenure with the Bruins, Stralman recently signed with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). In just eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23, the 36-year-old had zero points and a minus-three rating. Following his demotion to the Providence Bruins in late November, he did not return to the NHL team.

Stralman recently expressed clear frustration with the NHL when asked if he felt that he was forced out of the league because of the salary cap. Here is what he had to say:

“It’s not a dream employer regarding how you are treated and all that; it is a cut-throat business,” Anton Stralman said. “Having four children and starting a family at the same time… it’s not an easy task, it really isn’t. It has been incredible how they pulled the heaviest load. Balancing it with playing in the NHL becomes an ‘enemy’ in the family, even though it allows us to experience cool things. It’s a difficult dynamic. No, there is no glamor in it really. It’s hard work and no glamor at all in being an NHL player.” Sportskeeda

Needless to say, Stralman is certainly unhappy with the way things went down during his final year in the NHL. Hopefully, this move back home to Sweden ends up being a more positive experience for the 16-year NHLer.

Former Bruins First-Rounder Signs Overseas

Earlier this week, infamous Bruins 2015 first-round pick Zach Senyshyn signed a contract with the Schwenninger Wild Wings of the DEL. The 26-year-old winger posted 10 goals and eight assists in 62 games played split between the Utica Comets and Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) this past season.

Senyshyn will always be remembered as Sweeney’s biggest mistake from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, but that is not the player’s fault at all. Sweeney went way off of the board to select him and created way too high expectations for him in the process. In just 16 career NHL games with the Bruins, Senyshyn had one goal and three points.

Here’s to hoping that Senyshyn has a strong season in Germany.