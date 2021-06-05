NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Wild, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is speculation over the next contract for defenseman Morgan Rielly. Meanwhile, rumors surfaced that Zach Hyman was offered a $5 million contract and turned it down. What did his agent have to say about the speculation? Will the Edmonton Oilers look to the Tampa Bay Lightning to find a top-six left-winger and are Matt Dumba and Zach Parise likely to stay with the Minnesota Wild? Finally, why was Brad Marchand limping ahead of Game 4 for the Boston Bruins?

Are Leafs Open to Trading Morgan Rielly?

Taking a look at expiring contracts that have left the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past for nothing, Sportsnet’s Luke Fox asks, “Does Rielly — an integral and passionate piece of this core — skate out 2021-22 as an “own rental” and participate in one of GM Kyle Dubas’s final three Cup attempts with Matthews and Nylander in the fold?”

Suggesting the options are to move Rielly before his price goes through the roof or negotiate with Rielly’s agent, J.P. Barry, starting July 28, what to do with the defenseman is a bigger decision than the Leafs determining what to do with Zach Hyman and/or Frederik Andersen. Fox writes:

He could fetch a superior return to any of the Maple Leafs’ past “own rentals.” He’s also been usurped on Sheldon Keefe’s top power-play unit by the emerging and cap-kind Rasmus Sandin. That could diminish his point production as a Leaf in 2021-22.

Rielly is set to become a UFA next summer and will be looking at a raise of his current $5 million per season salary. No talks on an extension have occurred yet but Dubas is well aware that he needs to leave room to get that deal done when he makes an action plan for this offseason.

Hyman’s Agent Denies Contract Offer Rumor

On Friday, chatter was that the Maple Leafs had offered forward Zach Hyman a $5 million contract extension and he turned it down. Multiple reports, including one from Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, squashed the report by quoting Hyman’s agent, Todd Reynolds who says that’s it’s not accurate.

That said, there is a new feeling coming out of Toronto that a Hyman extension isn’t going to be an easy deal to get done for the Leafs. Elliotte Friedman noted when asked what the odds were, “I hate these types of questions. Let me put it this way, it’s going to be a challenge.”

Oilers Interested in Lightning Forwards?

A couple of Edmonton-based media members took a look at where the Oilers might find the top-six left-winger they’re seeking and David Staples of the Edmonton Journal suggests the Tampa Bay Lightning could be a target team because they will have cap concerns again this offseason.

Staples notes that there are pending UFA wingers in Tampa including Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow but also writes:

Or maybe Tampa will be looking to move out salary, trading off a useful veteran winger at a bargain price. Palat, Coleman, Gourde and Killorn are all top line possibilities in Edmonton, with Coleman able to decide his own destination as a UFA. source – ‘Is Connor McDavid’s next winger playing on the Tampa Bay Lightning right now?’ – David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 06/05/2021

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now was also talking about Killorn as an option for the Oilers, suggesting he would be a good fit alongside Connor McDavid and that his $4.45 million salary is workable and his 26 goals in 68 games last season is attractive.

Parise Wants to Return to Wild Next Season

Despite a lack of playing time with the Wild this offseason, TWINCITIES.com Dane Muzitani reports that Zach Parise wants to return with the Wild next season. He writes of Parise’s exit interview for the season:

“The meeting took place behind closed doors, and while the 36-year-old winger wouldn’t share many details about the conversation, he emphasized the reporters afterward that he wants to be back with the organization next season.” source – ‘Wild veteran Zach Parise on his future: ‘I don’t want to play anywhere else’ – Dan Muzitani – TwiCities.com – 06/01/2021

This is good news since the front office of the organization doesn’t seem interested in going the buyout route.

Defenseman Matt Dumba also said he hopes to remain with the Wild, even though he knows there’s a chance he gets left unprotected in the NHL Expansion Draft. Wild GM Bill Guerin will probably try to swing a side deal with the Seattle Kraken to ensure they don’t take Dumba.

Marchand Limping Ahead of Game 4?

The Bruins are set to face off against the New York Islanders In Game 4 of their second round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they got potentially troubling news as Brad Marchand was seen limping off the ice after their morning skate. He was favoring his right foot.

Brad Marchand leads the stretch, then limps off favoring his right foot. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) June 5, 2021

The good news is, updates from Fluto Shinzawa who was reporting the potential injury also notes that Marchand is “good to go.” It’s not clear exactly what happened other than that Marchand might have been hit with the puck. It will be worth keeping an eye on, but it probably isn’t anything serious.