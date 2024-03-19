NHL Rumors: Canucks, Flyers, Oilers, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have some big decisions to make on pending UFAs like Elias Lindholm and Filip Hronek. Where are the talks at with these two players? Meanwhile, is there trouble in Philadelphia where John Tortorella is making captain Sean Couturier a healthy scratch? Vincent Desharnais says he’s good to go for the Edmonton Oilers, but will he play? Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins have commented on their plans and the future of Sidney Crosby.

Canucks Not Sure About Extension for Lindholm, Hronek RFA Status Looms

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin remains uncertain about re-signing Elias Lindholm. Lindholm was acquired from the Flames in January and Allvin expressed interest in an extension but emphasized the need for both sides to see a fit. To date, Lindholm has struggled to find his place with the Canucks. Contract discussions are expected post-season but it’s not a slam dunk these two find common ground.

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lindholm, set to become a UFA on July 1, currently holds a $4.85 million AAV on his expiring contract. With $25.5 million cap space for 2024-25 and 13 players under contract, the Canucks could afford Lindholm, pending his fit and contract demands. But, as LeBrun points out, the Canucks are non-committal.

The scribe quotes Allvin who said:

“Initially when we made the deal, I talked to his camp and said our intention was to sign him. But obviously it’s got to work for both sides. We’ll see.” source: “LeBrun: Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on quiet deadline, signing Pettersson, plus Lindholm, Demko and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 03/18/2024

Meanwhile, speculation surrounds defenseman Filip Hronek’s extension talks, with an AAV target of $7.5 million. Potential cap space implications become an issue if he wants more than that. The Canucks are open to options but don’t want to sign Hronek to a one-year deal and give him the freedom to walk away as a pending UFA.

Tortorella Scratching Couturier and the Captain Isn’t Happy About It

As the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, they’ll do so without their captain, Sean Couturier. Couturier is being made a healthy scratch by head coach John Tortorella.

Related: Oilers News & Rumors: Desharnais, Ungar, Campbell, Bouchard

Couturier was named captain just over a month ago and is renowned for his two-way abilities and leadership on the ice. That said, he hasn’t played as well as would be expected. He spoke with the media and made it clear he wasn’t happy with the decision. He said, “I’ve been struggling, but I’ve been working on my game, and it’s frustrating the way I’ve been treated around here lately, but it is what it is.”

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tortorella noted that he is expecting several players to improve their play, Couturier being one of them. GM Daniel Briere was asked for his thoughts on the Flyers decision to healthy scratch captain Sean Couturier tonight: “I can tell you one thing — with John Tortorella, it doesn’t matter who it is. That’s what he’s known for. He treats everybody the same way.”

It appears Cam Atkinson, Denis Gurianov, and Marc Staal are potentially joining Couturier on the bench.

Desharnais Wanted to Play But Sitting for a Little Rest

Vincent Desharnais will not play tonight for the Edmonton Oilers. After hurting his finger in a fight with Josh Manson, there was thought the big defenseman might miss some time, but he showed up at practice on Monday and told the media he was “good to go.” Still, the Oilers are being cautious.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Troy Stecher will be paired up with Darnell Nurse. Calvin Pickard will get the start as Stuart Skinner gets a night off. The good news is that the Desharnais injury isn’t serious.

Dubas Pledges Commitment to Crosby’s Legacy and Stanley Cup Contention

Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas is committed to ensuring Sidney Crosby‘s career conclusion with the team will see him competing for the Stanley Cup. Amidst a challenging season and the trade of Crosby’s longtime linemate, Jake Guentzel, Crosby’s future with the Penguins came into question. LeBrun wrote in a recent article that Dubas intends to talk with Crosby after the season and wants Crosby’s input on team decisions.

Dubas believes both sides want to see him finish out his career with the organization and the Penguins intend to be competitive while that happens. Still, both sides need to be on the same page. LeBrun writes: