NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flames, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are expected to make some kind of move this week and one insider notes they were on the precipice of a big move this past Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sheldon Keefe that while Jake McCabe will come back in for the Toronto Maple Leafs, John Klingberg is injured. The Leafs and Calgary Flames have talked a trade and there are still rumors surrounding Morgan Frost of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Oilers Were On Verge of a Big Move

Elliotte Friedman noted in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to make a move this week. “Whether it’s “Everybody watching this knows that something is going to happen. Whether it’s a trade or a coaching change, the Edmonton Oilers are going to have to do something.”

Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the podcast, he noted about the rumors:

“There are people in the league who believe the Oilers were on the precipice of a big move on Wednesday. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know where it is, but I had people say to me, watch the Oilers in goal, they’re up to something, and they weren’t talking about [Jack] Campbell.”

As for what move he’s referring to, that wasn’t made clear. He did say it was related to their goaltending issues and hinted that the deal was to likely acquire a netminder. Currently, Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen are gaining the most traction as possible options.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted that he’s got the sense there is nothing imminent happening on Friday. He believes the Oilers will let the road trip play out before making a move.

Klingberg Hurt, McCabe Returning

Whether he is trying to get out ahead of questions regarding the play of John Klingberg and a potential healthy scratch, or there’s something actually wrong, Sheldon Keefe told members of the Toronto media that Klingberg won’t play tonight: “John Klingberg’s been working through some injuries here the last little bit so today’s a chance for us to give him some time to work through that. We’ll have a better sense of where he’s at tomorrow.”

If Klingberg’s issues aren’t serious, it makes sense that Keefe would try to control the narrative on this. The historical trend of finding a scapegoat in Toronto each season has landed on the defenseman so far. He is not performing well at the moment and all of the reasons people were skeptical of the signing have turned out to be accurate.

Jacob Markstrom Out for the Flames with Day-to-Day Issue

Jacob Markstrom is sidelined for Calgary today, and it appears that the goaltending tandem for the Flames on this road trip will be led by Dan Vladar, with Dustin Wolf serving as the backup. Wolf, recently called up from the AHL, is already getting some practice in Toronto.

Head Coach Ryan Huska has stated that Markstrom is considered day-to-day. Dan Vladar will take the starting position against the Leafs tonight. According to Darren Haynes of the Canadian Press, “If Jacob Markstrom is not healthy enough to be on the ice at morning skate today, I’d suggest there’s very little chance he’ll be healthy enough to start tomorrow.” He believes it will be Wolf making his season debut against Ottawa on Hockey Night in Canada.

Flames and Maple Leafs Have Talked Trade

On Thursday, NHL insider Kevin Weekes shared an exclusive while a guest on TSN OverDrive. Weekes — who is known for braking trades — said, “I know for a fact from speaking to someone close to it that the Leafs are one of four teams that have inquired about [Nikita] Zadorov.”

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Weekes pointed out that the Flames may not believe they are in a position where they need to be dumping assets just yet. Indicating that Craig Conroy and his management team might view the beginning of the season as an anomaly rather than the standard, the Flames could still have an opportunity to secure victories. If they decide to trade Zadorov, it could be a premature move.

Trade Rumors Continue to Surround Morgan Frost

According to Frank Seravalli, Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost has found himself in Coach John Tortorella’s disfavor this season, despite an impressive 2022-23 performance of 19 goals and 46 points. The 24-year-old center has been a healthy scratch in seven games. Seravalli suggests that increased playing time is essential to generate more substantial trade interest.

The organization is denying that they are actively shopping Frost, and he appears committed to making the best of the situation. Still, the possibility of a trade may evolve if Frost’s performance doesn’t improve. Seravalli explained: “I think the Flyers should rightfully want something for a guy that basically touched 20 goals last year. The problem is it’s like this chicken and the egg thing, like you need to see him produce again, and if you’re really going to ask for value, you better demonstrate the value and show that he has value to you, and instead he’s sitting in the press box.”