NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Senators, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are looking for a scoring winger and have been for some time. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are waiting on injury news regarding Thomas Chabot. Bad news could speed up the need to add a defenseman. There’s an update on the status of contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, plus what will the Boston Bruins do with Mitchell Miller’s contract?

Flames Looking at Trade Market For a Scoring Winger

Elliotte Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Calgary Flames — losers of seven-straight games before finally snapping the streak against Winnipeg on Saturday — are in the market for a scoring winger. The Flames have had a difficult time scoring goals and the expectation was this new-look Flames team would have better chemistry and compete for the Pacific Division title. So far, things have not gone according to plan. There are even rumors of issues between the players and the coach.

Friedman noted, “You know I heard this week the Flames have been looking around for a scoring forward, I’ve been told it’s been going on since August so I don’t think there’s anything pressing on that one right now. I do think if there’s a team to keep an eye on right now it would be St. Louis.”

Canucks Still Haven’t Sat Down With Horvat

Friedman also noted that there were no scheduled talks for President Jim Rutherford to meet with Bo Horvat‘s agent while the team was in Toronto. Everyone was in the same city but they did not sit down. This, of course, will lead to more speculation that Horvat is destined to be traded and that the Canucks might try to get the most value out of a fantastic start to the season.

Ben Kuzma of The Province also writes that Rutherford has been impressed with Horvat’s mental capacity to play through what must be a trying time for the forward. It’s almost as if this is some kind of test. Kuzma quotes Rutherford when he wrote:

Rutherford lauded captain Bo Horvat for having the mental strength to press on without a contract extension and put up 12 goals in 14 games to rank second in the NHL to Connor McDavid. Horvat has also won 60.2 per cent of his draws. “Oh, yeah, Bo has been very good, and to his credit, he’s got to have in the back of his mind what his future is,” said Rutherford. “He has played through that.” source – ‘Canucks: Jim Rutherford frustrated as annoying habits limit potential’ – Ben Kuzma – The Province – 11/12/2022

Chabot Out With Concussion, Are Senators Feeling Pressure?

The Ottawa Senators got unfortunate news on Sunday when it was learned defenseman Thomas Chabot suffered a concussion and would be out for at least a week for the Senators. The good news is that it wasn’t more serious. The bad news is that concussions are a tricky thing and their effects could linger. If Chabot is out for any significant amount of time, the Sens might feel a pressing need to make a move.

Early injuries to key players and a lack of chemistry have posed problems so far this season. Friedman noted during 32 Thoughts that the Senators would have to keep a close watch on Chabot. He said, “What it might do is elevate Ottawa’s attempts to find another defenseman. It’s been well-known out there at GM Pierre Dorion has been trying to do it, as a couple other teams said, he’s been looking under every rock you can think of to find a defender.”

If the Senators do choose to make a trade, there are a couple things working against them, notes Friedman. First, Dorion doesn’t want to do anything insane and doesn’t want to make a desperate trade that could damage the team for years to come. He’s losing leverage in a deal if he makes it with other teams knowing he has to. Second, he’ll be talking to teams about players who may have no-trade clauses that stop any trade to Canada. “That makes it even more challenging for a team like Ottawa, or other Canadian teams, when it comes to adding players.”

Bruins May Have to Buy Out Miller’s Contract

Jeff Marek noted that the Boston Bruins and Mitchell Miller might have to come to some sort of understanding as to how to get his contract off the books in Boston, but those conversations have not happened yet. What might go down is that Miller stays in the AHL and earns his AHL salary. Then, he could get bought out at one-third of the remaining two years on that contract in the offseason.

That would be a value of $516,000 spread out over four seasons according to CapFriendly. That would be the NHL contract and not the AHL contract that is mandated in the CBA.