NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Ducks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like Juraj Slafkovzky of the Montreal Canadiens might be dealing with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, with the struggles of the Vancouver Canucks, are some players finding their way into the doghouse?

Could those players be moved? Ducks’ GM Pat Verbeek says he’s open to re-signing John Klingberg, and is Pierre Engvall running out of room on the Toronto Maple Leafs’ roster?

Slafkovsky Getting Tests Done

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky was not at practice on Monday for the Montreal Canadiens. The team released some information on the situation, noting that the first-overall pick is undergoing testing on his upper-body injury. As a follow up, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports tweeted that there is expected to be an additional update Wednesday on “how long he’ll be out.”

Juraj Slafkovsky ne s'entraînera pas avec l'équipe aujourd'hui. Il passera des examens médicaux pour sa blessure au haut du corps.



Juraj Slafkovsky won't practice today. He will be undergoing medical tests for his upper-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2022

Also with the Canadiens, Eric Engels of Sportsnet is reporting that the Canadiens want to get a long-term deal done with Cole Caufield, but they want the contract done at a value less than Nick Suzuki’s. Sources have said there have been no formal talks yet but if the Canadiens can get Caufield done for under Suzuki’s $7.875 million cap hit, they’ll jump at the chance to do so.

Hoglander and Garland Not Fitting Into Canucks’ Plans?

During the Sekeres and Price show, Rick Dhaliwal discussed the futures of Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander under head coach Bruce Boudreau. Noting that both have wound up in Bruce’s doghouse this week, he isn’t sure what their future is if Boudreau remains coach. Neither is the biggest guy in the world and Matt Sekeres said during the show: “Dreger mentioned to us on Wednesday that he would not be surprised if it just doesn’t work out with Garland.”

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As far as being able to trade Garland goes, the hosts noted that the term on his deal is a potential problem, but Price said, “… not many contracts begin with a four though Matt, as much as it’s basically five. Not many contracts begin with a four. I think he’d have trade value.” They also noted his five-on-five numbers and said there are teams that would have time for him on their roster.

Also with the Canucks, defenseman Quinn Hughes, who missed last night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, is still considered day-to-day with an injury. He was averaging 27:14 of time-on-ice per night, a career-high so far.

Ducks Open to Re-Signing Klingberg

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic interviewed Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek and asked about the plans for defenseman John Klingberg. Klingberg was signed to a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency and many are speculating he’ll be traded at the NHL Trade Deadline. Verbeek said he’s open to re-signing the player.

Related: Maple Leafs Roundtable: Robertson, Simmonds & Reverse Retros

LeBrun writes:

One thing that’s for sure is that Verbeek will let Klingberg know exactly where he stands closer to the trade deadline. That’s what he did last March with pending UFAs Hampus Lindholm, Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson, communicating clearly to them what was coming. There was interest in perhaps re-signing Lindholm, but once it was clear they wouldn’t find common ground on an extension, Verbeek didn’t hide what would come next. The Ducks couldn’t let those pending UFAs walk out the door for free in July — not at the stage they’re at in the rebuild. source – ‘LeBrun: The Ducks’ plan for Klingberg? Why they kept Eakins? GM Pat Verbeek on the state of the rebuild’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/20/2022

Could Engvall Have a Short Leash in Toronto?

As per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, Pierre Engvall might be running out of runway in Toronto where he’s not registered a single point yet this season. Siegel writes:

Engvall has yet to register a point this season, has mustered only seven shots and eight hits, and was hardly noticeable before he was scratched in Winnipeg. He’ll return to the lineup in Vegas.If he can’t be a threat in the bottom six, the Leafs may eventually need to find someone who can. source – ‘Auston Matthews’ trends and a secret to John Tavares’ start: Monday Morning Leafs Report’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 10/24/2022