NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?

Capitals Missing Key Ingredients

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, the Capitals are going to be starting the 2022-23 regular down quite a few bodies. Forwards Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and Carl Hagelin are all missing from the lineup, as is defenseman Alexander Alexeyev. These players will either start the season on long-term injured reserve or the injured non-roster list.

Nicklas Backstrom, Washington Capitals (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Backstrom does not have a clear timeline for a return but is said to feel optimistic that he could come back at some point during the season. Of nothing else, he could join them during the postseason which would give the Capitals some room to work with LTIR and add another player. Wilson could be back in late November and there is no timeline for Hagelin’s return.

Dubas’ Future Tied to Matthews Extension

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli, who was a guest on Sportsnet 960 the Big Show, the chances of continued employment for GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto could be tied to his bond with Auston Matthews. Matthews is eligible to sign an extension as early as July 1st and Seravalli thinks Dubas’ departure could cause Matthews to rethink staying.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Mete, Sandin & Engvall

He notes:

“… I believe the future of Kyle Dubas in Toronto will actually have a significant impact on Auston Matthews and staying in Toronto. I think they’re very tight. I think Auston Matthews is a big believer in Kyle Dubas and the work that’s been put into this point. And the fact that he’s been dangling out here this year without a contract extension into the following season, I’m curious to see how that’s played, and that’s tied into one of the predictions I made, which is that Kyle Dubas walks at the end of the year.

Kane to Wind Up With Rangers?

Seravalli also gave more detail on one of the predictions he made in his article that he believes Patrick Kane will wind up being traded to the New York Rangers this season. He noted, “…when you think Patrick Kane, you think showtime. And you think big market. And you think a team that has a chance to win.”

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Seravalli understands there might be a draw to Buffalo because of where Kane is from, he believes the draw at a chance to chase a fourth Stanley Cup will be too great. Seravalli adds, “And I just think New York is a perfect fit. I think they have the assets to trade for him. They certainly have the cap space if you chop his contract twice.”

He also said that the New York Rangers would move pieces around to re-sign Kane if they got their hands on him. He’s aware the team doesn’t have the cap space right now but you don’t just let a player like Kane walk if he’s willing to stay and you can get a contract with him done. You move what you have to in order to make it work.

Islanders May Have To Work Around Barzal’s Deal

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now took a closer look at what happens with the Islanders roster after handing out a big extension to Mathew Barzal. Rosner thinks that defenseman Scott Mayfield could be the odd man out from their blue line and that goaltender Semyon Varlamov might stick around, but only if he’s willing to take a 50% pay cut.

Kieffer Bellows could become a trade chip while Wahlstrom’s next contract will depend on his offensive production this season.