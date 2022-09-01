NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Ducks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins could be prepared to extend a couple of PTOs to some veteran defenseman. Would either accept? Meanwhile, with the Seattle Kraken name a captain for this coming season?

The Anaheim Ducks acquired Dmitry Kulikov, will they keep him or flip him? Finally, how healthy is Dylan Holloway for the Edmonton Oilers?

Could Bruins Offer PTOs to Subban and/or Yandle?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes that a source close to the situation suggests that both P.K. Subban and Keith Yandle could be open to the idea of joining the Boston Bruins on a PTO. This comes counter to the report from yesterday that Yandle is waiting for the right situation and not in a rush to sign just to have a deal in place before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that the veteran hasn’t decided whether or not he wants to play this season, even if some teams have reached out.

“I think both guys would be willing to sign PTO’s at this point,” an NHL source told Murphy. They added, “We’re getting really close to camp now and I know both guys want to pay this season.” The source says there’s been a connection between the Bruins and Yandle for some time and there’s a feeling the two sides might be open to trying to make the fit work. There’s also a belief that despite the history of Subban in Montreal, he’d be open to joining the Bruins and likes the idea of being part of that history and tradition.

Will Kraken Name a New Captain?

Mark Giordano was the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural captain but after the defenseman was moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the position was left vacant. The Kraken are now left to name another captain, but there is no guarantee they’ll actually do so this season.

GM Ron Francis told Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times that he’ll sit down with head coach Dave Hakstol to decide if they feel that there’s a captain in their group ready to take on that role this season. He writes:

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Monday that he’ll discuss with coach Dave Hakstol this week “whether or not we want to have a captain and then go from there. But most likely we will see how [training] camp and preseason go before making a final decision.” source – ‘Here’s who should be the Kraken’s captain this season’ – Geoff Baker – Seattle Times – 08/30/2022

Veterans like Yanni Gourde, Jordan Eberle, and Adam Larsson would be candidates if the franchise decides to put the captaincy on someone in 2022-23.

Ducks Prepared to Flip Kulikov?

Per NHL.com, the Minnesota Wild dealt defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks today in exchange for future considerations on Wednesday, but it’s not entirely clear if the blueliner is part of the team’s overall plans this season or if another asset the Ducks can flip at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Much like John Klingberg, who many expect will be traded after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks this summer, Kulikov is the kind of player that could have value as the playoffs near. For now, he’ll help the Ducks’ left defense behind Cam Fowler, and he’ll potentially make for a solid partner for Jamie Drysdale. That said, the Ducks might see this as a chance to add a prospect or pick, especially seeing as the Wild had to dump the player for no return.

Holloway Feeling 100% for Oilers?

Dylan Holloway took the ice with a few other Oilers on Wednesday ahead of training camp and when he finished was asked about his hand and how his injuries are feeling. He told Oilers media when it comes to his wrist surgery: “there’s still a little bit of complications with the full range of motion, but you don’t really need it too much for hockey. As long as I can shoot and take a (one-timer) I’m fine.”

"It was a good little boost & motivation heading into the summer."#Oilers 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway discusses making his @NHL debut during the Western Conference Final, battling for a spot on this year's team at training camp & much more.

Holloway is projected to have a good shot of making the Oilers roster out of camp, but he’s not a lock. A big part of his success will come from getting off to a good start and his hand not being an issue for him.