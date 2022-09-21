NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s injury news isn’t great, Auston Matthews comments on a contract extension, and there’s news about whether Kyle Dubas will be signed to a new deal. Finally, the Ottawa Senators are still interested in defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Flames Bringing Ritchie to Camp

Sportsnet’s Eric Francis reports that the Calgary Flames are close to bringing back winger Brett Ritchie on a one-year deal. He appears on the Flames training camp roster, which was released by the team on Wednesday, even though the team has not officially announced the deal yet.

It’s not clear what kind of deal he’s signed but it’s been rumored the Flames were looking at a one-year contract.

Oilers Could Still Move Puljujarvi, McLeod Deal Close

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Edmonton Oilers could still move Jesse Puljujarvi before the start of the season. He noted while a guest on Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now radio show: “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Part of what could be going into the decision is the fact that the Oilers have tossed around the idea of signing Ryan McLeod to more than a one-year contract extension. He has yet to sign and with the chatter of the salary cap going up, depth forwards like McLeod could see a bump in salary and the Oilers would like to lock him in on what appears to be a value deal.

GM Ken Holland spoke with the media on Wednesday and noted that he’s hoping to have a deal done with McLeod imminently so he can be on the ice as early as tomorrow.

Maple Leafs Injury and Contract Updates

Chris Johnston was one of the first to report that the Toronto Maple Leafs would be missing a couple of players for training camp and he provided an injury update on Wednesday when it comes to Timothy Liljegren. He writes, “Timothy Liljegren will be out six weeks minimum following hernia surgery, per Kyle Dubas. That will allow the #leafs to start the season with him on LTIR.”

With Liljegren headed to LTIR to start the season, it gives the Leafs an additional $1.4 million in cap space until his return in early November.

In other Maple Leafs news, Auston Matthews was asked about his contract after the news that Nathan MacKinnon signed his eight-year extension. Matthews is being seen as someone who could get the next really big bump in pay based on where the salary cap might go. He responded that he was not going to touch on his contract status after today. He noted, “I think I’ve been clear. I love my time in Toronto. I consider it home.”

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, there was an update posted by Johnston about a potential Kyle Dubas extension and he noted, “Dubas says he was informed by Brendan Shanahan this summer that no extension was coming at this point in time.” LeBrun adds that Dubas was fine with that given the fact the Leafs haven’t been able to deliver in the playoffs. LeBrun writes, “He’s comfortable being judged after this season.”

Senators Still Looking at Chychrun

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported on TSN 690 radio that the Ottawa Senators remain interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The Senators have been linked to Chychrun for some time but the ask is rumored to be quite high. The Sens were apparently close to acquiring Chychrun at the draft, and the sides have continued to talk this offseason.