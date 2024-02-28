Nichushkin’s Return Could Be a Turning Point for the Avalanche

With all the rumors and speculation around the NHL Trade Deadline, some good news has come early for the Colorado Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the team and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. It also states that even if he is cleared to resume practice, he is not cleared to return to any game action until further notice.

On Jan. 15, 2024, it was announced that Nichushkin would enter the program for an indefinite period under the NHLPA for undisclosed purposes. He has been in the program for under two months, receiving any form of treatment and help offered as he put out his statement entering the program: “I have made the decision to seek help and enter the player’s assistance program… I will do everything I can to get back on the ice and join my teammates as soon as possible.” With the announcement that Nichushkin is back practicing and soon back playing with the team, there are many areas where he will make an immediate impact when he returns.

Nichushkin a Boost to the Power Play

One key area of Nichushkin’s that the Avalanche are really going to welcome back is his presence on the power play. Before entering the program, he had 13 goals on the man advantage, which to this day is tied for fourth on the team, and he has been gone for almost two months of play. The Avalanche had one of the best power plays to start the season, but as of lately, it has gone ice cold. Their current power-play percentage is 23.5 percent, which ranks them seventh. That’s far from terrible, but if you dive deeper, you find out that since the All-Star Break, they have gone 3/30 (10 percent) on a power play that has Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Mikko Rantanen on the top unit.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nichushkin’s contribution to the power play is his ability to be versatile when setting up plays and where he is positioned. Whether it is putting his size to use in front of the net and screening the goalie, tipping shots and batting in rebounds, or receiving one-timers from MacKinnon, this team has too many weapons available to have one of the worst power plays since the break. With how they have been playing recently and Nichushkin’s return to the ice, it should help get things rolling and show why they have one of the league’s best power-play units.

Top-Six Offensive Boost

While MacKinnon has been on a path of dominance this season, Rantanen has been having another overlooked season by many. When it comes to high-end scoring since the break, the Avalanche have been looking for that next-man-up mentality in the top-six. While Artturi Lehkonen has been finding his groove since his return from injury, it’s instead been MacKinnon doing his thing with Rantanen or Bowen Byram, scoring seven points in the last six games. Makar has been ice-cold, getting his first point against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 24 since coming out of the break. Jonathan Drouin finished 2023 with a bang and continued that streak into 2024 with his production, but he has cooled off with four points in his last ten games while continuing to play on the top line.

Related: Avalanche’s Lehkonen Getting Back Into Groove

Nichushkin’s impact on the top line has been nothing but special, as it is still one of the best lines in the league based on expected goals percentage (xGoals%), even with him being out of the lineup and many lines on other teams catching up. Placing him back on the top line then sparks a whole chain of movements that must be made to the rest of the lines, not only for cap-related purposes but also for how management and head coach Jared Bednar see the team fit with their style of play and how certain players mesh well together.

Trade Deadline Aspirations

The trade deadline is just two weeks away, and the Avalanche can look to make trades to improve certain positions needing help. Reliable backup goaltending, an offensive “2C” for better center depth, and more. But with the addition of Zach Parise not too long ago, the news and videos of captain Gabriel Landeskog skating again, and now with Nichushkin’s return, it could change their plans a whole lot. While Parise has been a solid veteran addition, and seeing Landeskog skating again is excellent, it’s highly likely to aim for a return for the playoffs. What moves are the Avalanche management ready to pull with key pieces getting healthy and returning in the future?

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche lifts the Stanley Cup (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Many pieces that the Avalanche should have acquired, like Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm, have already been traded, and the pool of availability could get lessened each day if a move isn’t made. There is no timetable for Nichushkin to return; again, he’s cleared to skate but not play. His return to the lineup and playing in games can be this week or next; we don’t know. It’s up to general manager Chris MacFarland and president of hockey operations Joe Sakic to look at a potentially healthy roster come playoffs, see where gaps can be filled and upgraded, and make those changes if available and for a price they are willing to pay.

Great News All Around

Getting a player back for any reason is significant, as they can be a huge factor not only on the ice but in the locker room. But more importantly, when we see players come back mentality better, it’s a win for all hockey fans, no matter what. The Avalanche have had quite a few players go through the Players Assistance Program and come out not only as better players but better people, and if we can see that on and off the ice for Nichushkin, it’s a win for everyone.