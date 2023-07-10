Oilers 2023 Free Agent Targets: Max Comtois

The Edmonton Oilers have made just a few signings since free agency opened on July 1. Those being Connor Brown, Lane Peterson, and Drake Caggiula who have all joined the Oilers on relatively cheap contracts. They seem to like the idea of bringing in players who will sign for a low amount of money but still play the role that is required of them. Max Comtois is a player that will likely end up in that category. He didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the Anaheim Ducks and entered free agency as an unrestricted free agent, so the Oilers should look at utilizing him as a depth forward.

The Oilers are ready to go all-in for a Stanley Cup this season. There are only a few holes left to fill going into 2023-24, and one of those is a fourth-line position, which is wide open for the taking. Peterson could end up sneaking in and taking that position to start out the year at center, but the Oilers would probably like someone with a bit better of a resume to take that spot, and Comtois is the perfect man for the job.

Who is Comtois & How Does He Benefit the Oilers?

Comtois is a 24-year-old left-shot left winger/centerman from Longueuil, Quebec that most recently played for the Ducks. He was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Ducks at 50th overall after a solid junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) split between the Victoriaville Tigres and the Drummondville Voltigeurs. He also had a fantastic World Junior U20 Tournament in the 2018-19 season where he was the captain of Team Canada and had five goals and an assist through six games.

Max Comtois, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During his junior career split between two teams, Comtois scored 123 goals and added 121 assists for 244 points through 205 games over four seasons which comes out to a 1.19 points per game average. His breakout year was the 2017-18 season when he scored 44 goals and added 41 assists for 85 points through 54 games with the Tigres and followed it up with 31 goals and 17 assists for 48 points through 25 games with the Voltigeurs. He quickly became recognized as an offensive threat who could turn into a solid top-six forward in the NHL.

The 2018-19 season was when Comtois got his first taste of professional hockey. He played four games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Diego Gulls and ten with the Ducks. With the Gulls, he had one goal and with the Ducks, he had two goals and five assists for seven points.

Comtois hit a career-high in points with the Ducks during the 2020-21 season when he scored 16 goals and added 17 assists for 33 points through 55 games. He followed it up with six goals and ten assists for 16 points through 52 games in the 2021-22 season, but bounced back a bit with a nine-goal, ten-assist performance in the 2022-23 season.

While he has struggled recently, Comtois is still a skilled offensive producer that plays a solid defensive game. The Oilers are looking for players that won’t break the bank and play the game right at both ends of the ice and Comtois falls into that category. He would play a bottom-six role to start out the season but could be utilized as a player that moves up the lineup barring any injuries to the guys in the top-six.

How Much Would it Cost the Oilers?

Signing Comtois won’t be costly whatsoever. He put up less than exciting numbers for the past two seasons and will be looking for redemption, but his recent struggles may cost him a pay raise. I can see the Oilers bringing Comtois in for two years at a contract worth $925,000 a season.

I really like the idea of Comtois with the Oilers. I think he would fit right in and make an impact as a depth player right away. Hopefully, he’s able to find his confidence again and bounce back into a 40-50 point scorer, but for now all the Oilers need is trustworthy depth, and he provides just that.