Vezina Goalie May Be Available to Oilers for Discount Deadline Ask

It’s not entirely clear the Edmonton Oilers view upgrading their goaltending as a priority, but if the recent struggles of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard continue, looking at the netminding options on the NHL trade market might be a necessity. Since the All-Star break, the Oilers’ record hasn’t been wonderful. Part of the problem is untimely goals and a lack of saves the team was getting during their historic 16-game winning streak. It’s not all on the netminders, but GM Ken Holland has to be feeling a bit of pressure that the tandem might not be good enough for a long playoff run.

If the next two weeks determine that the duo of Skinner and Pickard won’t cut it, the Oilers have two options. First, either call Jack Campbell back up to the main roster. Second, make a trade. The former seems unlikely. The latter would require finding the perfect trade fit.

The Price on Goaltenders Is Reportedly High

The big upgrades on the market are Juuse Saros, Jacob Markstrom, John Gibson, Jordan Binnington, and a few others. That said, the price of some of these goalies is high. Edmonton is going to have to give up a first-round pick and then some to get the backstop they want — or at least one they see as a clear improvement over what they have. Assuming Holland were to pull the trigger on that kind of trade, it would leave little room to make other moves, including finding a top-six winger or upgrading their blue line.

Saros might be the one player Edmonton would feel comfortable giving up that kind of return for. At the same time, talk of him potentially being available out of Nashville is just that… talk.

What About Marc-Andre Fleury?

An interesting player the Oilers might want to kick tires on is veteran backstop Marc-Andre Fleury. Like Saros, it’s merely speculation that Fleury will be available, but his name is out there. If the Minnesota Wild fail to make the post-season, the pending UFA may be open to a move to play for a contender. He’s repeatedly made the playoffs and while he’s not keen on continually moving teams, he’s done so frequently, often in the pursuit of another Stanley Cup.

Fleury is a proven goalie with playoff experience and a Vezina Trophy on his resume. He won the award in 2021, so he’s not far removed from being viewed as the best goalie in the NHL. He comes in at a reasonable price (especially if the Wild retain salary) and he would arguably be the most impactful rental the Oilers could add at the deadline. If he was open to Edmonton as an option, putting him in a tandem with Skinner would answer any questions the Oilers might have in net.

Fleury Could Be Available at a Discount

As per Michael Russo of The Athletic, “Fleury, who has a full no-move clause, will be in control of if — and where — he goes.” Not only that, but his close relationship with Wild GM Bill Geurin has been talked about and the reports are Guerin wouldn’t stand in the way of doing Fleury a solid.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Russo writes:

“I think Marc has earned the right to call the shots here,” Guerin told The Athletic’s Michael Russo on KFAN earlier this week. “It’s a complicated situation. But the best thing right now is to just play hockey and not complicate with ‘what-ifs.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen. … I’ll be talking to Flower down the road. It won’t take long to figure it out.” source – “Wild trade tracker: GM Bill Guerin says Marc-Andre Fleury will ‘call the shots’ at the deadline” – Michael Russo – The Athletic – 02/22/2024

Respected analyst John Shannon also said during the intermission of Friday’s game between the Wild and Oilers that if Fleury decides he wants to see what’s out there, Guerin will trade him. And, Shannon says, “he won’t get much for him,” hinting that the return is not the priority. The suggestion was that this move would be more about Guerin and Fleury being friends and doing right by him as his career winds down.

If Fleury is available, he has the experience the Oilers want and he comes in at a price the Oilers can afford. Finally, the Wild aren’t going to ask for a king’s ransom to acquire him.