Oilers News & Rumors: Nugent-Hopkins, Goalies & the Trade Deadline

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will slot back into the lineup as the team takes on the Minnesota Wild on Friday. He was out due to illness and the roster will be slightly reshuffled to make room for his return. Meanwhile, there are questions about the recent play of goaltender Stuart Skinner and what that means for the NHL Trade Deadline. And, speaking of the deadline, have the Oilers hit a potential snag when it comes to possibly landing Jake Guentzel out of Pittsburgh?

Oilers’ Goaltending Concerns Pop Up Again

Despite appearing to be less of an issue a few weeks ago, the Oilers now grapple with a goaltending dilemma leading up to the trade deadline. Stuart Skinner’s stellar play during the team’s 16-game winning streak was commendable, but his recent performance post-All-Star break has raised concerns. Initially focused on acquiring a forward or defenseman, the Oilers may need to reconsider and re-enter the goalie market.

Skinner, who offered elite goaltending from mid-November to late January, has witnessed a notable decline in his form over the past five games, registering a sub-.900 save percentage. The 25-year-old goalie’s inconsistency is starkly evident and the Oilers now face the challenge of addressing their goaltending situation as they navigate the crucial trade deadline period.

Filip Gustavsson will most likely start tonight for the Wild, meaning the Oilers won’t get a look at Marc-Andre Fleury. That said, Fleury will get to watch the Oilers closely from the bench. They may be a team he considers if he’s ultimately open to being moved.

Oilers Hitting a Roadblock On Possible Guentzel Trade

As per Elliotte Friedman in his 32 Thoughts column, there’s speculation that the Pittsburgh Penguins will make another attempt to sign the talented winger, Jake Guentzel. If unsuccessful, he will likely be traded before the NHL Trade Deadline. Some teams inquiring about Guentzel are reportedly exploring the possibility of negotiating a contract extension with him. This potential extension talk could pose a challenge for cap-strapped teams like Edmonton, preventing them from entering the bidding.

Related: Oilers’ Bad Habits Return in 6-5 Overtime Loss to Bruins

Friedman highlights the Oilers’ awareness that any incoming salaries require sending money out due to salary cap constraints. Consequently, the Oilers are actively exploring various avenues to navigate this financial challenge. The risk for Edmonton lies in the potential for other teams to offer more favorable terms to the Penguins, given the player’s potential willingness to extend his contract.

This dynamic could place the Oilers at a disadvantage in comparison to scenarios where teams are vying for a rental player and offering him a chance to re-sign. They can’t overpay for a player that likely will leave in the offseason.

Nugent-Hopkins Back In, Gagner Out

After missing Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins due to illness, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is set to return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup, as indicated during today’s morning skate. The line combinations reveal Connor McDavid centering the first line with Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman on his wings, while Leon Draisaitl will lead the second line alongside Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane. Ryan McLeod is slated for the third line with Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry, and Derek Ryan will anchor the fourth line with Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Notably, Sam Gagner is expected to be a healthy scratch, breaking a streak of four consecutive games. Brown’s retention in the lineup is likely attributed to the team’s concerns about their struggling penalty kill. He has been a reliable contributor despite a recent performance dip against the Dallas Stars.