Oilers’ Brown Lacks Results Despite Strong Stretch of Games

The Edmonton Oilers weren’t incredibly busy during last off-season which worried some fans into thinking they weren’t serious about contending and going all-in. Despite fans choosing to trust in management and hope the players could build off a strong 2022-23 campaign, the team’s biggest move was one they have grown to regret. They chose to sign forward Connor Brown to one of the most interestingly structured contracts the team has ever signed. With a $775,000 cap hit this season, he would earn a $3.25 million bonus after ten games which would count against the Oilers’ cap in the 2024-25 season.

Brown was Connor McDavid‘s teammate back when they played junior hockey together in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters, so the expectation coming in was that he could play alongside McDavid and be another solid offensive piece to the Oilers’ success. He was coming off a terrible knee injury that held him to only four games with the Washington Capitals last season, but he was hoping to bounce back in a slightly more comfortable environment, and that’s what fans and management hoped for as well.

Related: Oilers’ Midseason Report Cards: Connor Brown

Latest News & Highlights

Unfortunately for Brown, he hasn’t been able to get anything going offensively and has been severely underwhelming. Away from the puck, he hasn’t been great either. If he wasn’t getting a massive bonus next season, there would likely be less animosity from fans for his poor production. One positive though, has been his last three games which have been extremely fun to watch. While he still hasn’t been putting up points, he finally got another point against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night (Dec. 31) and was rewarded for the hard work and effort he’s been showing away from the puck lately.

Brown Finally Taking Step Forward Despite Goalless Season

Oilers fans expected a lot more than they’re getting out of Brown, but despite having not scored a goal this season, his recent play is exactly what the team needs him to do in a third-line role. Lots of physical play, creating chances, taking lots of shots, and improving his defensive play is exactly the style of play the team has needed all season and recently, it’s what they’ve been getting.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brown picked up his third assist in his 27th game of the season in the Oilers’ previous game against the Ducks where he and the team picked up a massive 7-2 win. It was yet another game where he stood out away from the puck and was able to have an impact without lighting up the scoreboard. Ever since he was a healthy scratch for one game, he has been like a man on a mission, and the team is hoping it continues for the remainder of the season.

What’s Next For Brown & The Oilers?

It wouldn’t be surprising for some fans to wonder why the Oilers haven’t moved Brown yet, as the experiment seems to have failed. His bonus will be paid by the Oilers regardless of whether he gets traded or not, so his value shouldn’t drop too much, but it wouldn’t make any sense for the Oilers to move him. They would essentially be giving up on someone they put a lot of money into and they’d be running the risk of messing with the chemistry of the bottom six forward group that has been built up over the past several games, so Brown likely isn’t going anywhere.

The Oilers are off until Tuesday (Jan. 2) when they take on the surprising Philadelphia Flyers in what should be a great test for the team. Regardless of what happens with Brown, they should be able to take this roster deep into the playoffs, and it will be extremely fun to watch.