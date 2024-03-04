Oilers & Devils Emerging as Potential Trade Partners

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to improve their roster before the trade deadline. With big names already off the board, like Chris Tanev and Elias Lindholm, who were both dealt from the Calgary Flames, the Oilers will now have to search elsewhere if they hope to bolster their roster for the postseason.

They have a little over $2.3 million to spend on deadline day, so they will have to be smart with who they invest in and what assets they move, as overpaying for a rental that may not provide enough to win a Stanley Cup is not a strong long-term plan. One name that has caught my eye is New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.

The Devils have not been playing well and now find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture. As of this writing, they are eight points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild-card playoff spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. Through 61 games, they have a 30-27-4 record and 64 points, which hasn’t been good enough to sneak into the postseason. If the Devils decide to sell off any of their assets and Toffoli becomes available, the Oilers need to be all over him. He is an elite two-way forward who could move the needle enough to make the Oilers Stanley Cup favourites heading into the playoffs.

Tyler Toffoli, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers have several players that might be of interest to the Devils, including Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele, Philip Broberg, and Mattias Janmark, but a trade between the two doesn’t need a roster player from the Oilers to make it work. The Devils may only ask for a prospect in a return package. Any of these options would be worth it to add a depth forward who can provide stability at both ends of the ice. He may only be a rental, but I would be okay with that.

Who Is Tyler Toffoli and What Is He Worth?

Toffoli is a 31-year-old right-shot forward from Scarborough, Ontario, who was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings (47th overall) after a solid season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Ottawa 67’s where he scored 37 goals and 42 assists through 65 games. He returned to the 67’s the following season and exploded for 57 goals and 108 points through 68 games. In his OHL career, Toffoli scored 163 goals and 333 points through 252 games for a 1.32 points-per-game average.

Toffoli got his first taste of NHL action in 2012-13 with the Kings when he scored two goals and five points through 10 games, but spent most of the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Manchester Monarchs, scoring 28 goals and 23 assists through 58 games. He didn’t earn a full-time spot in the NHL until the 2014-15 season, when he played 76 games, scoring 23 goals and 49 points.

Tyler Toffoli WAR player card, 2020-23, via JFresh Hockey

Toffoli remains a trustworthy player at both ends of the ice and can be relied upon in any situation. This season with the Devils, he has 26 goals (to lead the team) and 44 points through 60 games to rank fourth on the team in points. He has been traded before, having spent time with the Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Devils.

To make a trade work, the Oilers might agree to acquire Toffoli at 50% retained in exchange for Xavier Bourgault, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 third-round pick. If that happens to be the asking price, the Oilers shouldn’t hesitate to make this deal on deadline day.

Oilers Playing Well During Final Stretch of Regular Season

The Oilers have won four in a row heading into their next matchup against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (March 5). They have also won six of their last 10 games and will look to continue climbing the Pacific Division standings. For a team that started the season 3-9-1, this has been a fantastic comeback season, and it looks like they’re destined for a deep postseason run, especially if they can fill holes before the deadline.