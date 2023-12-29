Favorable Upcoming Schedule Will Propel Oilers’ Playoff Chances

As the NHL season advances, the race for playoff contention among NHL teams remains hotly contested. Among Canadian teams, there are a few clubs currently in the mix, with the Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, and Toronto Maple Leafs higher in the standings than everyone else. But, when asked about which Canadian team will come out of the West, one insider had an interesting response.

During a recent episode of OverDrive, the panel had NHL insider Chris Johnston on as a guest. He was asked to pick a Canadian team with the best odds of coming out as Western Conference winners, and he chose the Edmonton Oilers. He noted that he liked what was “under the hood” of the roster, but the upcoming Oilers’ schedule certainly helps.

Johnston Says There Is a Lot to Like About the Oilers

Despite recognizing the Winnipeg Jets’ commendable season, Johnston underscored the Oilers’ underlying strengths, outlining compelling reasons for their contender status. Beyond the obvious that is Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and players like Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers have a number of positives that make them a better team than they’ve showed so far this season.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnston’s optimism for the Oilers revolves around the team’s untapped potential. Acknowledging the rocky start to the season, he delved into the positive aspects, stating, “As bad as the Oilers’ start has been, if you look under the hood, there’s a lot of good things happening with that team.” He emphasized the team’s experience and top-tier talent, projecting the Oilers as strong contenders for the coveted Cup in the Canadian context.

That he didn’t necessarily trust where other teams were at this season (potentially over-achieving), that combination should favor Edmonton.

One of the Reasons for the Oilers’ Poor Start

Acknowledging that the team got off to a poor start, the Oilers had health issues to start the 2023-24 season. They also a tougher schedule than most. They played some extremely formidable teams and the combination of their lousy structure and while playing opponents that could exploit it, it shows with their .500 record (at the time of this writing). Looking ahead, the Oilers are presented with a relatively favorable schedule, including matchups against lower-ranked teams.

This upcoming stretch offers Edmonton a chance to capitalize and make significant strides in the standings. Bolstered by a recent 13-6-0 record against formidable opponents, the Oilers are poised for a different level of success after the holiday break. This is, provided, of course, that they perform consistently against perceived weaker competition.

What Kind of Run Can the Oilers Go On?

With games against lower-tier teams, recent improvements in their team play, and a return to full health, there are reasons to be optimistic. Edmonton needs to play some solid hockey to work their way into the playoff mix, but Johnston believes they can do so.

Key players, such as McDavid and Mattias Ekholm, who navigated early-season challenges, now appear to be hitting their stride. Evan Bouchard is having a career year, as is Zach Hyman. Additionally, depth players are finding their rhythm, and goaltender Stuart Skinner has showcased solid performances in recent games. There are still players who haven’t lived up to their potential and if they start to do so, Edmonton could be dangerous.

Over the next 13 games, the Oilers play the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks (x2), Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Mixed in are matches with the Flyers, and Maple Leafs. It’s certainly possible Edmonton is the favorite in at least 10 of these contests.

From there, if the team addresses minor issues and explores potential roster enhancements, they have the potential to distinguish themselves further in the standings.