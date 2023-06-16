Oilers Likely to Prep Offer for Pesce if Hurricanes Planning a Trade



Thanks to TSN’s Darren Dreger, rumors are swirling around the potential acquisition of defenseman Brett Pesce by the Edmonton Oilers. There’s no guarantee that Pesce will even be traded, but thanks to a report from Dreger’s TSN Insider Trading cohort Pierre LeBrun, the Carolina Hurricanes are open to moving Pesce this summer if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Standing at an impressive 6-foot-3 and known for his strong play on the right side, it makes sense that the Oilers would be intrigued by the blueliner if he were made available.

Why Would the Hurricanes Consider Trading Pesce?

Pesce finds himself in the final year of a six-year contract, earning a salary of $4.025 million. The Hurricanes want to sign him, but LeBrun seemed to give off the vibe that getting that deal done wasn’t a guarantee. Given his outstanding performance last season, where he averaged 22 minutes and one second of ice time with the Carolina Hurricanes, should the Hurricanes and GM Don Waddell not come to terms with Pesce, the best play might be to deal him for a high return.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 28-year-old defenseman had a career-best season, adding to his trade value and potentially allowing the Hurricanes to acquire assets to bolster their roster after failing to realize their potential in the playoffs. They can’t and likely won’t let him walk into the NHL Trade Deadline without a deal, so an off-season trade might be a real possibility.

So too, with a deep blue line, the loss of Pesce would sting, but it wouldn’t cripple the Hurricanes. They are stronger than most teams in that regard.

Do the Oilers Consider Pesce an Upgrade?

As the offseason progresses, Oiler fans eagerly await further updates on whether Holland can do much to upgrade his roster. Their biggest need is probably on the blue line and the most pressing concern would be the right side. Pesce fits, should the Oilers see him as someone who can provide more depth and consistency — which he undoubtedly can.

Pesce in some ways, could be the equivalent on the right side that Mattias Ekholm was on the left. The impact that Ekholm had on the team, seamlessly partnering with Evan Bouchard, showcasing excellent defensive skills, and effectively moving the puck, is remarkable. It’s undeniable that his presence contributed to the team’s success and made them a legitimate contender despite faltering in the playoffs. Pesce possesses similar qualities to Ekholm, making him an ideal candidate to join forces with a player like Darnell Nurse.

Cap Space Is Certainly an Issue

The one hurdle with a Pesce deal — beyond the small, inconvenient fact he’s not yet officially been made available by the Hurricanes — is that the Oilers face the challenge of managing their financial limitations and maneuvering within the salary cap. Holland will have his work cut out for him in this regard and while Pesce makes a team-friendly salary, the Oilers have limitations and are also keen on adding a skilled forward, such as Connor Brown, says Dreger.

In order to do anything, Holland has already acknowledged he’ll need to trade a player to become cap compliant. To add a player like Pesce, one of Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele, or Kailer Yamamoto will have to go. That might be easier said than done.

At the end of the day, if Pesce becomes available and the Oilers are ready to pull the trigger on a trade, Holland needs to be prepared to make substantial moves beyond minor adjustments in order to get this deal done and strengthen his roster significantly.