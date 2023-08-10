Oilers News & Rumors: Karlsson, Jackson, McDavid, Draisaitl

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson this past week and while the Oilers were rumored to have been a team that showed interest last season, it’s probably for the best that the Penguins are the ones who will be taking on the last four seasons of Karrlsson’s deal. Meanwhile, what changes are expected in Edmonton with the hiring of Jeff Jackson, and what does Jackson coming aboard mean for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?

Did the Oilers Dodge a Bullet With Karlsson?

Although the prospect of Karlsson joining the Edmonton Oilers stirred excitement, their decision to abstain from acquiring the defenseman appears prudent, even if it was unintentional. Despite criticism over the San Jose Sharks’ return in the blockbuster three-team trade, and questions as to why GM Ken Holland might not have pushed harder, reports are that the ask of Edmonton versus what the Sharks ultimately took were quite different.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bob Stauffer noted in conversation with insiders about rumored trade conversations from last season that the Sharks wanted three first-round picks and to only retain 18%. They ultimately retained close to 13% and got one first-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are taking on $10 million in cap space for one player over the next four seasons and the Oilers potentially sidestepped a financial burden. The substantial cost and impending impact of Karlsson’s aging cap hit could have been detrimental. By prioritizing a balanced roster and investing in their youth, the team has taken the smarter approach.

Oilers Needed a Succession Plan

The hiring of the new CEO of Hockey Operations, Jeff Jackson, is being widely praised and there is chatter that it’s amazing no other team tried to scoop Jackson prior to the Oilers hiring him away from the Wasserman Group. But, as Bob Nicholson steps back from his role with the Oilers and Ken Holland finishes out his final season as GM, the Oilers needed a plan moving forward. Jackson is it.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes that fans should anticipate swift action from the recently appointed CEO of hockey operations for the Oilers. Immediate attention would be required for any alterations in both pro and amateur scouting departments. Mitchell names Keith Gretzky. Brad Holland, Bill Scott, and Steve Staois as possible GM replacements. Mitchell also writes:

It goes without saying Jackson himself may slide into the GM’s chair at some point. His knowledge of the league, of player negotiations and of the other 31 general managers would give him an edge. source – ‘Lowetide: What Oilers’ Jeff Jackson hire could mean for front-office’s future’ – Allan Mitchell – The Atheltic – 08/03/2023

Odds of Keeping McDavid and Draisaitl Shoot Way Up

In this week’s episode of the DFO Rundown, hosts Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli engaged in a discussion regarding the forthcoming contracts of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Despite external speculation suggesting possible departures if the team’s playoff fortunes don’t improve or lucrative offers surface from other teams, both pundits firmly believe these stars will remain loyal to Edmonton.

Gregor suggested McDavid and Draisaitl are “thick as thieves” and are playing as much for each other as they are for themselves. They have unfinished business in Edmonton and want to win a Stanley Cup together. Seravalli added that there’s no other place where these two stars could stay together.

Gregor and Seravalli dismissed the notion of McDavid or Draisaitl seeking new horizons, with Seravalli noting: “Anytime anyone’s ever even mentioned the idea, I’ve sort of laughed it off. I think there’s a 90-some percent chance that both McDavid and Draisaitl are Edmonton Oilers for a long, long time.”

Seravalli said on Oilers Now that he’d already pegged the chances both players stay around 70% and those odds just got a whole lot higher with the hiring of Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s former long-time hockey agent.