Oilers News & Rumors: Campbell, Pickard, McDavid, Trade Talk

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update Jack Campbell has been placed on waivers and that leaves the team with a few options for their goaltending moving forward. Calvin Pickard seems to be the next choice, but what about trades?Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has taken ownership of his own play during this lousy stretch of games for the club and knows he has to be better if the Oilers are going to work themselves out of this funk.

Oilers Waive Jack Campbell, Will Recall Calvin Pickard

The Oilers have taken a bold step by placing Campbell on waivers with the intention of assigning him to the AHL. If the hope is to keep him on the roster and let him find his game in Bakersfield, the move is a strategic gamble, banking on his performance and salary dissuading other teams from claiming him. If successful, GM Ken Holland can promote an AHL netminder to support Stuart Skinner. It appears that netminder will be Calvin Pickard.

Calvin Pickard, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There will be a big contingent of Oilers fans hoping Campbell will be picked up, enabling the team to sever ties with their remaining $20 million commitment. Insights shared by Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast emphasize the team’s urgent quest for a reliable goalie. If Pickard doesn’t give the team a quick boost, the Oilers will be under immense pressure to find a solution, prompting them to consider unconventional avenues in their pursuit of goaltending stability.

Is a Blockbuster Trade an Option for the Oilers?

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun talked about what’s next for Edmonton, thinking that their first choice will be to remain patient. But, he also referenced comments by his TSN insider partner Darren Dreger who reported the Oilers might be open to making a big deal, one that would tackle a few concerns in the same transaction.

Latest News & Highlight

LeBrun writes that the Oilers have their 2024 first-round pick and could decide to put it in play for a blockbuster if it means saving the season. He also writes:

On the flip side, and I’m sure this is a dilemma that Oilers management will debate internally: How do you trade away that 2024 first-round pick (draft lottery protected) if you can’t know for sure the season will be salvaged when there’s the Leon Draisaitl conversation coming this summer? source – ‘LeBrun rumblings: What do the Oilers do now? Plus, Patrick Kane in talks with teams, close to being cleared’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 11/07/2023

McDavid Takes Ownership of Oilers’ Current Struggles

Connor McDavid knows he needs to be better if the Oilers are going to win hockey games. So far, he’s not looked like himself and there are reports that he’s still being bothered by whatever injury took him out of a couple of games earlier this season.

Related: Oilers’ Calvin Pickard Can Be This Season’s Pheonix Copley

Mark Spector of Sportsnet writes, “Whatever the injury was that cost him two games earlier this season, it lingers.” He adds that the assumption is McDavid is not inflicting further damage by playing, but that he’s not 100 percent. McDavid said, “I feel healthy enough to be out there, and I’ve got to be better.” He added, “I’ve got to be contributing and playing the game that I can. Obviously, I’m a big part of the group and haven’t been playing well enough.”

These losses certainly aren’t on McDavid alone, but he’s right in that he’s not playing well enough. The Oilers’ offense runs through McDavid. They are extremely reliant on him. When he’s not going, the rest of the team takes their cues from his play. The good news is, he looked a lot better in the early going of the game against Vancouver. The hope is that he’s starting to come around.