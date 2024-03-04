Oilers Shift Gears On Top Deadline Targets Thanks to High Prices

It appears the Edmonton Oilers had two high-end, top-six forwards on their radar ahead of Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. It also appears general manager Ken Holland has pivoted in his chase for both, according to NHL insiders. Edmonton was said to be heavily pursuing Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pavel Buchnevich of the St. Louis Blues. Unless the situation changes, it appears the Oilers are out.

When it comes to Buchnevich, St. Louis reportedly wants a mega return if they’re going to move him. The team is willing to work on the salary cap of things, but the ask in terms of assets is beyond what the Oilers are prepared to pay. According to Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic:

Buchnevich is signed through next season at a $5.8 million average annual value. The Blues would probably need to retain, and I think they are willing to do so. I just don’t know why contending teams like the Edmonton Oilers or Vegas Golden Knights that are seeking a top-six forward will need to pay this kind of price when they can get rentals for less. The sense I have as of now is teams view the price as too rich. source – ‘LeBrun: Rumblings on non-rental trade targets ahead of the deadline — Buchnevich, Markstrom, Ullmark, more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 03/04/2024

It is being said the Blues want at least a similar package as to what Elias Lindholm fetched in the deal from Calgary to Vancouver — a first-round pick, two prospects, and an NHL player. They are happy enough to wait until the offseason to revisit trade talks if they don’t get it.

Meanwhile, according to Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers have fallen back in the race to acquire Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. They like him a lot, but it is believed other teams have a better chance because of Edmonton’s current cap situation. There are several teams linked to the Penguins in trade talks with the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, and Florida Panthers perhaps with a better shot the winger.

Oilers Trying to Move Money Out

Friedman notes the Oilers have to make a money-in, money-out deal to do anything significant this season. It is believed that Warren Foegele, Cody Ceci, or Brett Kulak are the names he’s shopping for, with Foegele potentially the most obvious move if Edmonton can land a top-six forward. Foegele is a pending UFA and it’s not likely the Oilers keep him beyond this season.

If Edmonton is going the rental market route and not wanting to overpay for Guentzel or Buchnevich, it will be intriguing to see who they target as Plan B.