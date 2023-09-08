Patrick Kane to the Devils: Does it Make Sense?

The New Jersey Devils roster is pretty much set for training camp. At least a spot or two still need to be filled, but the Devils have young options available to round out the lineup. The question is whether New Jersey must look outside the organization for help if these prospects can’t get going during camp. There are still free-agent options out there, and it wouldn’t surprise me if general manager Tom Fitzgerald signs a professional tryout (PTO) or two. However, one player could truly turn the Devils’ top nine into the best in the NHL: Patrick Kane.

Patrick Kane with the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane, 34, is coming off a season in which he forced a trade from his long-time club the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers. Despite putting up six points in seven games, he couldn’t help New York avoid being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs to New Jersey. During the offseason, he had hip surgery, and his timeline for a return is between November and December. However, in an interview with the Associated Press, Kane said he’s on pace to be ready for then.

“It’s just exciting to see progression and just feeling better on the ice… Kind of getting back to my old self, so it’s pretty exciting. I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably. – Patrick Kane

If that’s true, it should make several teams, including the Devils, interested in him. Despite his age, Kane is still capable of putting up a fair number of points and can contribute to a team’s power play. He also has a ton of championship experience from his days with the Blackhawks. But would it make sense for New Jersey to pursue him?

Why the Devils Should Consider “Showtime”

The Devils’ forward group needs to improve on their finishing. Yes, the team had a handful of 20-30 goal-scorers, but not a ton of players who have a nose for the net. They made one improvement by acquiring Tyler Toffoli earlier in the offseason, who is coming off of a 34-goal campaign. However, adding Kane would increase the level of goal-scoring to an even higher level. Kane’s 21 goals last season would have put him close to the top five on the Devils.

There are 3 free agents remaining that scored 20+ goals in 2022-23:



• Zach Parise (21) ($750k)

• Patrick Kane (21) ($10.5M)

• Tomas Tatar (20) ($4.5M)



All three of these guys make sense for a lot of teams, including the New Jersey Devils. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) September 6, 2023 Even in a down year, Kane still finished with over 20 goals.

If the Devils want Kane to play top-six minutes, then they could easily move Dawson Mercer down to the third line with players like Erik Haula and Ondrej Palat. That would turn the Devils’ top nine into arguably the most dangerous and intimidating in the league. The long-time Blackhawk can still distribute the puck at a high rate as well. In four of his last five seasons, he has tallied 50 or more assists, including a career high just two seasons ago while dealing with injuries.

Even having Kane as a power-play specialist could be good for New Jersey. The Devils’ power play still needs work, and to be more consistent, especially in the playoffs. The Devils finished with just six power-play goals and a 16.7 percent success rate in the postseason — fourth worst of any team in the Stanley Cup playoffs last season. Adding someone of Kane’s ability would increase the Devils’ chances of improving the man advantage and making it one of the most lethal in the NHL.

Another factor that could play into bringing the man they call “Showtime” to the Garden State is the amount of championship and overall playoff experience that Kane provides. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013, and 2015), and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs in 2013. In 143 career playoff games, he has 53 goals and 85 assists. His veteran presence would help young players like Jack Hughes, who has been dubbed the next Patrick Kane. Kane still possesses the talent that could make him a vital asset to a New Jersey team poised to begin its championship window.

Why the Devils Should Avoid Patrick Kane

First, Kane will turn 35 in November, and he’s coming off hip surgery. At his age, a procedure as serious as that is almost a guarantee that his body won’t truly get back to a level that even Kane himself expects to be at. What will worry any team is whether he can physically be accountable on the ice. Will he be ready for a deep playoff run? History has proven that this isn’t a good bet.

Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights skate with Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Also, Fitzgerald has preached a lot about wanting his players to be good at both ends of the ice, and Kane’s defensive game is well below average. If he is playing big minutes in the top six and he’s struggling to contribute for the Devils defensively, then he will be more of a liability and chemistry will become an issue.

Pending UFA playmaking winger Patrick Kane will potentially miss the first two months of next season after undergoing hip surgery. pic.twitter.com/9oIwqKYncc — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 1, 2023 Kane’s lack of defensive play should certainly keep New Jersey away from signing him.

Furthermore, Kane doesn’t contribute much when he’s away from the puck. He glides around the ice and waits for the puck to come to him so that he can focus on his offense. Even in the offensive zone, Kane isn’t as fleet of foot. The Devils’ attack is all about speed and dominating at 5-on-5, and Kane would likely struggle to keep up and fit in with Ruff’s system. Could Kane be a help to the Devils’ at 5-on-5? Yes, but only slightly. He would be used a lot more as a power-play specialist than anything else.

The last issue is that if the Devils pursue Kane, what does that mean for young players like Alexander Holtz, Nolan Foote, Graeme Clarke and others? It would especially hurt Holtz’s development in a season when he really needs to take the next step and be given another chance to become an everyday NHL player. It’s an unnecessary move and will only make sense if changes need to be made in regards to bringing him in to fill in for injuries to key players or the need for an offensive spark. Even if those reasons become reality this season, Fitzgerald will have options in-house and through other avenues like other free agents or trades.

Overall, there are positives and negatives to bringing Kane across the Hudson River to Newark to play in New Jersey.