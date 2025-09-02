Flyers Best-Case Development Scenarios: Max Westergård

Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, Max Westergård was one of my favorite sleepers in the class. Though a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers, I had a second-round grade on him—quite the discrepancy. The left-shot winger is starting to get some traction, and for good reason. His placement in the draft didn’t do him justice.

Related: Flyers Best-Case Development Scenarios: Jack Murtagh

In this edition of my Flyers best-case development scenarios, let’s take a look at Westergård’s game and see what all the hype is about. Could a fifth-round pick really have an impact in the NHL?

Westergård Best-Case Scenario 1: Motor Is an X-Factor

A recurring theme with the Flyers’ 2025 draft class was that many of them possess a similar X-factor: motor. Though undersized at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Westergård is no different. In the clip shown below, he outworks the opposition for the puck and goes flying the other way, leading to an assist. That’s a hallmark of his game.

MAX WESTERGÅRD! 💫👀



Frölunda tog andra raka segern i CHL när man besegrade Lausanne på hemmais med 5-2 ✅ pic.twitter.com/bSOZNf0YVC — Viaplay Hockey (@ViaplayHockeySE) August 31, 2025

Despite playing in the Champions Hockey League tournament against top European clubs, standing out has been no challenge for Westergård, who was one of the youngest players in the 2025 class (Sept. 3 birthday). Through two contests, he is tied for third on his team in points, with two assists on just 10:15 of average ice time. That motor is a big reason.

Seeing as it’s already a standout trait against some of the best European hockey players in the world, Westergård’s motor will be essential should he make the NHL. He’ll be leaning on it a lot to continue making an all-around impact.

Westergård Best-Case Scenario 2: Offensive Skill Translates to the Pros

Westergård has over a dozen games of professional experience under his belt, but it’s not entirely clear that his offensive skill will translate to that level. While there have been promising signs, nothing is definitive yet.

2025 NHL Draft Board (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Westergård became the sixth player under the age of 18 in Swedish Hockey League (SHL) history with three or more points in a single playoff run—Rasmus Dahlin, Kevin Fiala, Marco Kasper, Alexander Steen, and Ivar Stenberg are the others. So, even though he was fighting an uphill battle for ice time, the young winger made an offensive impact. But again, there needs to be more of a sample size to get truly excited.

Diving into what makes Westergård a skilled offensive player, I see his vision, hockey sense, and skating as strengths. If his skill translates, he’ll be much more than a small winger with good motor. Adding offensive production can raise his ceiling a lot, giving him a solid chance at becoming an NHL regular.

Westergård’s Overall Best-Case Scenario: Third-Line Winger

If Westergård can beat the odds, he could be a third-line winger for the Flyers. Fans may see this and lose interest, but that’d be a major success. Besides, his play style is a lot more intriguing than your average third-liner.

Workhorses with skill aren’t easy to find. Sure, Westergård is on the smaller side, but he has stood out against some of the top competition in Europe. His future could be much brighter than his draft placement suggests.

I was over the moon when the Flyers picked up Westergård at 132nd overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hopefully, if you weren’t familiar with the player, this got you on board. His best-case development scenario—far from unattainable—isn’t something to scoff at.