Predators’ Free-Agent Targets to Replace Ryan McDonagh

With Ryan McDonagh’s recent departure via a trade that sent him back to the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he won two Stanley Cups, the Nashville Predators are now in the market for a new top-four defenseman. McDonagh leaves a substantial void on the Predators’ blue line, having been a cornerstone for the team in the past two seasons. During this period, he played a total of 145 games and averaged more than 21 minutes of ice time per game.

Overview of the Current Free Agent Market

The market for defensemen this season, while not featuring many big names, includes several solid players who might catch the eye of Predators general manager Barry Trotz as potential replacements for McDonagh. There are 34 available unrestricted free agent (UFA) defensemen who averaged more than 16 minutes of ice time per game last season, but only six played over 20 minutes per game, which is similar to what McDonagh played for Nashville.

The Predators have the cap space to sign one of the top names on the market but will most likely aim for a solid top-four talent who won’t break the bank yet can provide physicality and shot-blocking ability while also replacing the veteran stability lost in the trade.

Nikita Zadorov

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 9.7

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 192

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 532

Nikita Zadorov, who is just 29, is one of the younger defensemen in this year’s UFA free agency class and is among the most imposing defensive presences available. After facing Zadorov and his Vancouver Canucks in the playoffs and witnessing him terrorize their forwards on the boards and with massive open-ice hits and even score two goals against them, the Predators’ front office has seen firsthand what Zadorov could bring to their team.

The 2013 16th-overall pick would add an even greater physical edge to a squad that already ranked fifth in the NHL in total hits last season.

Tyler Myers

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 10.8

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 428

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 348

Tyler Myers is another familiar face for Predators fans and front office, having also faced him in their series against the Canucks. At 34 years old, Myers would likely be a less expensive and shorter-term option compared to Zadorov. He offers a veteran presence on the blue line and, like Zadorov, would add even more physicality to the Preds’ lineup.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Though he is less mobile than many defensemen, which might not fit perfectly in head coach Andrew Brunette’s system, Myers fills a significant void with his shot-blocking ability and the relentless attitude the Predators and Brunette highly value.

Dylan DeMelo

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 14.9

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 349

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 400

Dylan DeMelo is one of the most solid defensemen in this UFA class. He is a do-it-all player willing to get physical and lay his body on the line. He had a plus-46 rating last season, ranking second in the NHL behind Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers at plus-56. DeMelo also led the Jets in blocked shots last season with 139. He is a shutdown defenseman who won’t contribute much offensively, but would be a nearly seamless replacement in the lineup for McDonagh.

Brandon Montour

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 9.9

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 225

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 260

Brandon Montour, while not being as physical as some others on this list, is still a significant presence on the ice and wouldn’t represent much of a downgrade in terms of physicality for the Predators’ defense. Where Montour truly shines is in his offensive contributions. During the 2022-23 season, he amassed 73 points and finished 12th in Norris Memorial Trophy voting, even receiving a second-place vote.

While not as productive this season, he still put up 33 points in 66 games and recorded a career-high 104 hits despite missing time due to injury. Montour would be more expensive than others listed, but he would add much needed versatility to the Predators’ blue line.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 8.6

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 192

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 268

A player who would likely cost more than most on this list due to his offensive skillset and influence is Oliver Ekman-Larsson. From 2011 until 2019, Ekman-Larsson was one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL, scoring 115 goals during that timeframe and finishing top-15 in Norris Trophy voting four out of those eight seasons.

He is not just skilled offensively but also brings decent physicality and defensive IQ to the ice. While his production has fallen off slightly, not recording a double-digit goal season since 2020, the 2009 sixth-overall pick would be an outstanding addition to the Nashville blue line for the right price.

Brenden Dillon

Defensive Point Shares last three seasons: 12.7

Total blocked shots in the last three seasons: 327

Total Hits in the last three seasons: 651

Brenden Dillon is one of the most physical defensemen in the NHL. After recording more than 650 hits and blocking more than 300 shots in the last three seasons combined, he has cemented himself as one of the game’s most tenacious defenders. Dillon would immediately bolster the Predators’ defense, adding grit and seamlessly filling McDonagh’s role by doing many of the same things defensively, though being a bit less involved offensively. He would be a great replacement and not cost the Predators more than they are willing to spend.

Heading Into Next Season

While the Predators do have in-house options to fill the void left by McDonagh’s recent departure, whether that’s re-signing pending UFA Alexandre Carrier or calling up a defenseman from the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals such as Marc Del Gaizo or Ryan Ufko I believe it makes sense for them to fill that void with another veteran who can address the defensive gap. With their ample cap space, they have the flexibility to bring in just about anyone they want, and there are plenty of solid veteran defensemen on the open market who would meet their needs.