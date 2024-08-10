Get to Know New Nashville Predator Brady Skjei

Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz was one of the biggest winners of the 2024 NHL offseason. He landed two Stanley Cup winners who are capable of scoring 40 goals each in Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. As much attention as those two have received, Trotz also made a significant signing on the defensive side as well. He inked Brady Skjei to a seven-year deal worth $49 million. He joins a blue line that already has Roman Josi, Dante Fabbro, Luke Schenn, Jeremy Lauzon, and Alexandre Carrier on it. Skjei strengthens the backend and can also tally a good amount of points offensively. His point production has increased the last few seasons; and being able to play on a squad that has offensive juggernauts like Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, and Marchessault should help him at least keep that same pace.

Starting Out on Broadway

Skjei was drafted by the New York Rangers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Before making it to the Rangers, he grew his game with both the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) in the United States Hockey League (USHL), as well as with the University of Minnesota in the NCAA. Skjei then made his league debut for the Rangers during the 2015-16 season. He played in six games and did not register a point in that span.

The 2016-17 campaign is when Skjei officially stuck around in New York. He suited up for 80 games and scored five goals and tallied 34 assists for 39 points. He had some nice veteran leadership to mentor his game during that campaign. Fellow defensemen in that locker room at that time included Ryan McDonagh, Dan Girardi, Kevin Klein, Marc Staal, and Nick Holden. While with the Rangers, Skjei produced the following numbers:

2015-16: zero points in seven games

2016-17: five goals and 34 assists for 39 points in 80 games

2017-18: four goals and 21 assists for 25 points in 82 games

2018-19: eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 78 games

2019-20: eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 60 games

Skjei also played in two postseason runs for the Rangers. During the 2016 Playoffs, he collected two assists in five games. During the 2017 run, he scored four goals and provided an assist for five points in 12 games.

Trade to Carolina and Hurricanes Tenure

Skjei was dealt from the Rangers to the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2019-20 campaign. He was brought in to help out a defense that had a lot of skill already in the mix. The Hurricanes had Brett Pesce, Jaccob Slavin, Dougie Hamilton, Jake Gardiner, and Joel Edmundson on the team when he got there. For the rest of the 2019-20 season, Skjei got an assist in seven games. He then registered two assists in eight postseason games for 2020.

Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the rest of Skjei’s time with the Hurricanes, he posted the following stats:

2020-21: three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 52 games

2021-22: nine goals and 30 assists for 39 points in 82 games

2022-23: 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 81 games

2023-24: 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points in 80 games

This past season was the most offensive campaign for Skjei of his career. He registered 47 points, which beat his previous career high of 39 which he accomplished twice in 2016-17 (Rangers) and 2021-22 (Hurricanes).

Skjei also was a part of five playoff runs with Carolina. He finished his time there having played in 59 postseason games and accumulating three goals and 15 assists for 18 points.

Skjei Joining Stacked Predators Group

The Predators have one of the deepest rosters in the Western Conference. Juuse Saros is one of the best goalies in the world. They added Marchessault and Stamkos to a forward core that already had Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, Gustav Nyquist, and Tommy Novak among others. Meanwhile, on the backend, Skjei joins a defense containing the 2020 Norris Trophy winner in Josi, and other pretty good defensemen like Fabbro and Schenn. The Predators are potentially getting Skjei in his prime, playing well defensively and also recently piling up more offensive numbers. If head coach Andrew Brunette can put him in a position to succeed and get the most out of him, there is no reason to think Skjei can’t get 18 goals and a total of 40 points in 2024-25.

Trotz had a busy summer getting players like Marchessault, Stamkos, and Skjei. As great as things look on paper, the hockey world must see it translate on the ice. For the blue line, Skjei can potentially be another stellar defenseman who can also produce some points for Nashville. Soon, fans will be able to see how he gels with the rest of his new teammates. If it all works out, the Predators should be considered a Cup contender (if they aren’t being taken as seriously already).