Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Filip Forsberg

Pekka Rinne, David Legwand and Shea Weber (The Hockey Writers)

Forsberg For Erat

The Predators acquired Forsberg in the infamous 2013 NHL Trade Deadline Day deal that saw the Washington Capitals fork over their best prospect for Martin Erat and Michael Latta. At the time, the trade could be argued as a win-win. The Capitals added another scoring weapon to their dangerous forward core, featuring Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, while the Predators added a blue-chip prospect to their growing pool. As we all know, this trade was a disaster for the Capitals, meaning the Predators made out like bandits.

Forsberg would play a combined 18 games for the Predators over the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, taking time to develop overseas in Sweden and then in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Milwaukee Admirals. The Predators faithful were ecstatic with how the trade was turning out before he played a full NHL season; however, once Forsberg finally played an entire 82-game season, he put the Capitals to shame for trading him.

Forsberg’s Predators Career

Forsberg shined in his rookie season. He scored 26 goals and 63 points in his 2014-15 campaign, giving a taste of what was to come. He is a consistent 30-goal and 60-plus point threat when healthy. His best scoring season came in 2021-22. He posted career-highs in goals (42), assists (42), and points (84) in 69 games. This is the most dominant Forsberg’s played from a purely offensive standpoint. Although, even with his consistent regular season scoring, he typically saves his best for the postseason.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Predators have made the playoffs eight of the nine seasons Forsberg has contributed full-time. He scored 16 points in 22 games during the 2017 NHL Playoffs, helping the Predators reach their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. The following season, when the Predators won the Presidents’ Trophy, he went on a rampage. Despite falling in the second round to the Winnipeg Jets in the 2018 NHL Playoffs, Forsberg scored 16 points in 13 games, matching his total from the previous year in nine fewer games.

Statistically speaking, Forsberg is the best playoff performer in Predators history. He leads the franchise in postseason goals (29) and points (53) and has more time to pad these numbers in the coming years.

In the Predators record book, Forsberg is eighth in games played (616), fifth in assists (272), third in points (511), and first in goals (239).

How High Can Forsberg Go?

Realistically, the highest Forsberg could go on the Predators’ all-time list is third overall. Entering the second season of an eight-year contract, he is poised to dominate the franchise record book and finish his career as a Predator. Given that a certain Predators defenseman is higher on our all-time 25 in 25 and is still active, it means that barring a trade, he will always fall just behind him.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Forsberg plays out most, if not all, of his eight-year contract, he can easily land in the top three all-time. If he puts together a couple more All-Star-worthy seasons and simply stays par for the course, he will slowly but surely inch his way up the list. Of course, suppose Forsberg wins a Conn Smythe Trophy en route to the Predators’ first Stanley Cup in franchise history. In that case, he may shoot to first, but that’s a conversation only if that hypothetical situation ever comes true.

Forsberg is entering his 12th season with the Predators. He will look to rebound following an injury-riddled 2022-23 season where he scored 42 points in 50 games. Given that the Predators appear to be on the downswing, not making the postseason won’t hurt his resume with the organization. As long as Forsberg does his part, there will be no reason for fans to be disappointed in the Predators’ star forward.