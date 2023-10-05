Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Mattias Ekholm

Welcome to the Nashville Predators‘ All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil the top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us along for the ride as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 8—Mattias Ekholm.

Ekholm’s Early Career

The Predators drafted Ekholm in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-4, smooth-skating Swede took his time to break into the NHL, which is expected for a defenseman selected in the fourth round. He made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season, appearing in two games. He played a single game in 2012-13 while mainly spending time with the Predators American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Finally, in the 2013-14 season, Ehkolm carved out a role on the Predators blue line. He played 62 games, scoring nine points and providing stout defense. He blocked 55 shots, threw 42 hits, and began earning recognition regarding his shutdown ability. While he had similar deployment splits between the neutral and defensive zones in his rookie season— 13.3% and 11.2% —these numbers would quickly skew in favor of defensive starts in future seasons as the Predators relied on him for his defensive prowess.

Ekholm’s Predators Career

Ekholm appeared in 12 seasons for the Predators. He scored over 30 points five times and reached a double-digit goal total once in the 2017-18 season. For a player widely regarded for his defensive skill, he was a sneaky good offensive threat, adding scoring depth from the blue line.

Most notably, Ekholm and former defensive partner P.K. Subban made up the Predators’ famous shutdown pairing in the 2017 NHL Playoffs. Throughout the regular season, they garnered attention for stifling opposing teams’ best players. The duo took on most of the team’s defensive responsibility in the postseason and helped the Predators reach their first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. They kept Ryan Getzlaf off the goal sheet and held Vladimir Tarasenko and Jonathan Teows to zero even-strength goals while on the ice. Even though Ekholm kept opponents off the score sheet, it didn’t prohibit him from putting up points in the Predators 2017 Stanley Cup run. He scored 11 points in 22 games.

Mattias Ekholm, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In Ekholm’s last four seasons with the Predators, he and the team fully embraced his skillset as a shutdown defenceman. In each of the four seasons, he started a higher percentage of his shifts in the defensive zone than the neutral or offensive zone. These are the only four seasons where this occurred in his NHL career. He was deployed in all defensive situations, blocking shots, throwing hits, and contributing to one of the best defensive cores in the NHL. Despite his contributions, the Predators were on a downturn in 2022-23. The Predators opted to sell off veteran pieces for futures at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, and Ekholm was one of the many players sent off.

In the Predators record book, Ekholm is 25th in goals (62), 10th in points (268), eighth in assists (206), and fifth in games played (719).

Ekholm Shipped Off At Deadline

The Predators traded Ekholm and a sixth-round pick in 2024 to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. In return, the Predators received Reid Schaefer, Tyson Barrie, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and a 2023 first-round selection. The first-rounder ended, as 24th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, where the Predators chose Tanner Molendyk. The Predators also retained four percent of Ekholm’s salary per year until its expiration following the 2025-26 season.

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline saw a changing of the guard. The Predators were selling off veterans for futures, which continued into the offseason. Ekholm, a shutdown defenseman and all-around complete player, was the exact player the Oilers needed. Parting with a franchise icon is always challenging, especially one who appeared in 12 NHL Seasons. However, the organization got a king’s ransom for Ekholm.

Ekholm was a rock on the Predators’ blue line. Arguably the organization’s most complete defenseman after Shea Weber’s departure, he was tasked with shutting down opposing teams’ best players. His longevity, defensive skill, and mildly surprising scoring ability made him a fan favorite and focal point of the Predators’ core for a decade. His time with the organization ended late last season; however, now he can continue his chase of Lord Stanley. Unfortunately, it won’t be with the Predators.

