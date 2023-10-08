Flames: Markstrom’s Preseason Struggles a Cause for Concern

The success of the Calgary Flames this coming season largely lies in the hands of Jacob Markstrom. Through three seasons in Cowtown since signing a six-year, $36 million deal, he has had long stretches of brilliance, and some equally long stretches of poor play. As for what he will provide in 2023-24, it is extremely hard to predict.

The 2022-23 season marked not only Markstrom’s worst as a Flame, but his NHL career. In 56 appearances, he put together an ugly 2.92 goals against average (GAA) paired with a .892 save percentage (SV%). He looked like a shell of himself from the season prior in which he was named a Vezina Trophy finalist. Prior to his Vezina-like campaign, he was extremely mediocre, finishing the year with a .904 SV%. Did I mention his time in Calgary has been inconsistent?

This offseason, there was plenty of optimism amongst Flames fans that Markstrom would bounce back. That optimism was shared in the team as well, as several players played far below expectations last season. While fan optimism remains high regarding a number of players bouncing back, however, it has already decreased when it comes to Markstrom.

Markstrom Struggles in Preseason

Based on preseason play, it is hard to be very confident in Markstrom heading into 2023-24. The 33-year-old looked like the same goaltender who struggled a season ago, allowing a number of extremely soft goals, ones which appeared to go right through him. His body language after allowing those goals seemed as dejected as it did in 2022-23.

Perhaps even more concerning than the type of goals that were allowed was that Markstrom also gave up the first shot on the net he faced in his most recent start versus the Vancouver Canucks. Flames fans will remember all too well just how often that occurred last season, as it played a major reason as to why they missed the playoffs. There is no excuse for it other than the fact that he just doesn’t seem mentally prepared to begin games, and the fact he hasn’t been able to work on that over the course of the summer is quite concerning.

While Markstrom will be the number one guy heading into the season, head coach Ryan Huska won’t have much choice but to turn to Dan Vladar early and often if the Swedish netminder struggles. The issue with that is the fact that Vladar wasn’t exactly awed through his first two seasons in Calgary, posting SV%s of .906 and .895. Through 55 career games at the NHL level, he owns an unsightly .899 SV%.

If the Flames do find themselves in a position where they have no choice but to turn to Vladar, it could signal that the season is already a wash. Unless Dustin Wolf is to come up and save the day, it is hard to imagine that the version of Markstrom from a season ago in a tandem with Vladar is enough to get the Flames into the postseason, no matter how well others on the roster bounce back.

Preseason Not the End All Be All

While Markstrom’s play is rightfully concerning many fans, it is also important to note that judging players based on their play in exhibition games is rarely a good idea. Many veteran players tend to use preseason games as more of a warmup and struggle to get ramped up until the games mean something. The Flames will be hoping that is the case for Markstrom, as his play in the exhibition series had him looking less like an NHL goaltender than it did one who commands $6 million annually.

As mentioned, Markstrom has at times throughout his Flames career had stretches of brilliance. Prior to his time in Calgary, he was a very respected goalie for the Vancouver Canucks, one who many considered a top-ten option in the league. It’s hard to imagine he has completely fallen off at 33, but if he has another season like last, that could very well be the case.