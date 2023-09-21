Predators’ Top 25 Players of All-Time: Jean-Pierre Dumont

Welcome to the Nashville Predators All-Time 25 in 25. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers will unveil our top 25 players in franchise history in honor of the organization’s 25th anniversary. Starting Sept. 18, we will unveil a new player every day until the Predators’ home opener at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 12. Join us as we celebrate 25 years of hockey in Nashville. At 22 – Jean-Pierre Dumont.

Dumont’s Arrival In Nashville

Jean-Pierre (J.P.) Dumont signed with the Predators following five good seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. General manager David Poile liked what he saw in Dumont, and Dumont reciprocated his interest by joining the team. The Predators inked him to a two-year, $4.5 million contract in August 2006, officially adding him to a forward core with the likes of Paul Kariya, Jason Arnott, David Legwand, and Martin Erat.

Dumont lived up to the hype immediately. He scored on his first shot on his first shift in his first game with the Predators. He opened the scoring in the Predators’ first game of the 2006-07 season, scoring 39 seconds into their match against one of his former teams, the Chicago Blackhawks. His first few seconds with the club served as a precursor to the success he would have with the organization.

Dumont’s Career With the Predators

Signing on with the team in the summer of 2006, Dumont had his best seasons as a member of the Predators. Despite only being with the club for five seasons, he set career highs in nearly every statistical category. In the 2006-07 season, Dumont’s first season with the organization, he had 21 goals and 45 assists for 66 points in 82 games. He immediately proved he was worth the acquisition cost in free agency, and followed up his first season with an even better second one. He set career highs in goals and points during the 2007-08 season, netting 29 goals and 72 points.

Dumont’s best moment with the Predators came in the 2010 Playoffs against the Blackhawks when the two rivals clashed in the first round. The Blackhawks, the heavy favorites entering the series, were up 1-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. In the third period, Dumont elevated his game. The former Blackhawk tied the game at one following a self-admitted “lucky play.” Then, he scored again, putting the Predators up 2-1. His team ended up potting a couple more goals and took Game 1 of the series. His exceptional play helped deliver the Predators their first playoff road win in franchise history.

In the Predators record book, Dumont sits 24th in games played (388), tied for 17th in goals (93), and is 11th in assists (174) and points (267).

Dumont Coaches Junior Hockey in Nashville

Dumont’s connection to Nashville didn’t end after his playing days. He currently serves as the head coach of the Nashville Jr. Predators 15U AAA team. As head coach, he is helping develop the future of hockey in Nashville, continuing his long-standing legacy of giving back to the community. Along with his coaching role, Dumont is also the Director of Hockey Operations for the Nashville Jr. Predators. The Montreal native considers Nashville his home, and he is doing everything in his power to continue the growth of hockey in the sports-crazed city.

Nashville is Dumont’s home. He set career highs in goals, assists, points, and games with the club, playing his best hockey as a Predator. While he wasn’t with the franchise for a long time, he was a consistent forward who greatly helped the top six. The Predators’ on-ice fortunes turned while he was with the organization, partly due to his production. He made the playoffs in four of his five seasons with the team, helping establish the precedent that making the postseason is the bare minimum.