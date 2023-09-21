Rangers News & Rumors: Jones, Training Camp & Arvanitis

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Rangers defenseman Zac Jones‘ future with the club could very well be determined by his play at training camp. In other news, the Rangers training camp is officially here, and the players are back on the ice. Meanwhile, the Rangers have added to their training camp roster, signing goaltender Brad Arvanitis to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s Rangers News & Rumors column.

Jones’ Future With Rangers Could Be In Jeopardy

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple recently wrote an article discussing one question that each Rangers defenseman and goaltender has entering the new season (from ‘One question for every New York Ranger defenseman and goalie heading into training camp,’ The Athletic, 9/20/23). Out of the bunch, Zac Jones’ section was the most notable, as Staple wrote that Jones’ future with the Rangers could be determined by how things play out during training camp. Here’s exactly what Staple wrote:

“Jones needs waivers now to be sent to the AHL, which has been his primary home for the last two seasons. He’s done well in Hartford but wasn’t able to stick under Gerard Gallant, even with a wide-open path to the No. 6 job last season. Now he’s got to try to beat out a Laviolette favorite in Gustafsson plus a couple of other longtime pros for a job that, if he doesn’t win it, likely means a waiver claim elsewhere or a trade. Jones is still only 22 and he could be an NHL defenseman. It just may not happen here.” From ‘One question for every New York Ranger defenseman and goalie heading into training camp,’ Arthur Staple, The Athletic, 9/20/23)

Jones, 22, has the potential to emerge as an everyday NHL defenseman. However, as Staple notes, he has multiple obstacles in his way from making the Rangers’ roster out of training camp. Erik Gustafsson worked beautifully under head coach Peter Laviolette’s system last season, posting 38 points in 61 games with the Washington Capitals. Due to this, he is expected to be on their bottom pairing. However, if Jones impresses at camp, there’s a chance that he wins the job. Yet, if he doesn’t and is placed on waivers before the start of the season, it’s fair to assume that he would be claimed, as he has good upside and is young.

Zac Jones, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jones appeared in 16 games for the Rangers last season, posting one goal and one assist. With the Hartford Wolf Pack, he had eight goals and 31 points in 54 contests.

Rangers Training Camp Is Here

Rangers training camp officially started yesterday (Sep. 20) with off-ice testing. Today (Sep. 21), they began their on-ice practices. On Sunday (Sep. 24), the Rangers will play their first preseason game against the Boston Bruins at 5:00 p.m. ET. From there, they play the New York Islanders (Sep. 26), New Jersey Devils (Sep. 28), Islanders again (Sep. 29), Devils again (Oct. 4), and then finish the preseason against the Bruins (Oct. 5). Once the preseason is over, they will play their first regular-season game against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 12.

Related: Rangers News & Rumors: Lafrenière, Gustafsson & Bonino

Latest News & Highlights

With training camp here, Rangers fans will get their first looks at free-agent additions like Gustafsson, Blake Wheeler, Jonathan Quick, Nick Bonino, Tyler Pitlick, and Riley Nash. With that, training camp will also allow us to see what notable prospects like Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, Adam Sykora, and Bryce McConnell-Barker can do.

Rangers Sign Arvanitis to PTO

The Rangers have added another goalie for training camp, adding Arvanitis on a PTO. The 26-year-old is already under contract for the 2023-24 season with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, so he will serve as added depth at camp.

Arvanitis, 26, spent the majority of last season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), posting a .919 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.71 goals-against average (GAA) in 20 games. He also appeared in four ECHL games last season, split between the Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, and Wichita Thunder.