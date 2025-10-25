Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Flyers –10/25/25

The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (4-3-0) at FLYERS (3-3-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, SN

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren — Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Warren, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut. He will replace Boqvist, a defenseman. … Forward Matthew Highmore was assigned to Bridgeport on Friday. He was recalled Thursday but did not play in a 7-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

Ersson is expected to start after Vladar played the previous three games.

