Projected Lineups for Islanders vs Flyers –10/25/25

The New York Islanders take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (4-3-0) at FLYERS (3-3-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP, SN
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Bo Horvat — Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair — Mathew Barzal — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean — Casey Cizikas — Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer — Scott Mayfield
Marshall Warren — Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Warren, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his NHL debut. He will replace Boqvist, a defenseman. … Forward Matthew Highmore was assigned to Bridgeport on Friday. He was recalled Thursday but did not play in a 7-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Jett Luchanko, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
Ersson is expected to start after Vladar played the previous three games.
