Projected Lineups for Jets vs Hurricanes – 11/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (12-10-0) at HURRICANES (14-7-2)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)
Status report
Pionk, a defenseman, was a late scratch prior to a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and is day to day.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Justin Robidas — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (illness), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
