Projected Lineups for Jets vs Hurricanes – 11/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (12-10-0) at HURRICANES (14-7-2)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Tanner Pearson — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Scratched: Cole Koepke, Luke Schenn

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion), Connor Hellebuyck (knee), Neal Pionk (lower body)

Status report

Pionk, a defenseman, was a late scratch prior to a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday and is day to day.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Justin Robidas — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (illness), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)

