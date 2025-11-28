Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 11/28/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (10-10-3) at CAPITALS (13-9-2)
5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Max Domi — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Status report
Coach Craig Berube said Nylander, who did not practice on Thursday (maintenance day), will play Friday. … Forward Dakota Joshua could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in a 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- The Maple Leafs Need to Rethink Auston Matthews’ Role
- Canadiens Claim Sammy Blais Off Waivers From Maple Leafs
- Easton Cowan Is Forcing the Maple Leafs to Rethink Everything
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Latest for THW:
- Washington Capitals Quarter-Season Check-In
- NHL Morning Recap – November 27, 2025
- Capitals Survive Late Surge in 4-3 Win Over Jets