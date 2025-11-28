Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Capitals – 11/28/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Washington Capitals at the Capital One Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

5 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN4, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Max Domi — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis — Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais, Dakota Joshua, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)

Status report

Coach Craig Berube said Nylander, who did not practice on Thursday (maintenance day), will play Friday. … Forward Dakota Joshua could return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in a 2-1 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

