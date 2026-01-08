Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Flyers – 1/8/26

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (20-15-7) at FLYERS (22-12-7)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Bobby McMann — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Mattias Maccelli — John Tavares — Matthew Knies
Easton Cowan — Nicolas Roy — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Troy Stetcher
Simon Benoit — Philippe Myers
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Matt Benning, Jacob Quillan
Injured: William Nylander (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (groin), Dakota Mermis (lower body), Dakota Joshua (kidney), Jake McCabe (lower body)
Status report
Nylander will miss his sixth straight game Thursday but the forward could play against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, coach Craig Berube said.
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey — Sean Couturier — Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov — Noah Cates — Carl Grundstrom
Nikita Grebenkin — Rodrigo Abols — Garnett Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Nick Seeler — Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body), Bobby Brink (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Brink, a forward, and Drysdale, a defenseman, are out after each was injured against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Coach Rick Tocchet did not say how long either player could be out. … Juulsen will play for the second time in 11 games with Drysdale out. Tocchet said he’ll start the game paired with Andrae but the pairs could be swapped around based on in-game matchups. … Grundstrom will start the game in Brink’s spot, but Tocchet said Grebenkin could skate in that spot as well based on in-game matchups. … Michkov will play after missing the game Tuesday because of a foot injury sustained against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 3.
